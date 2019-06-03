The Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the cause of a fatal wreck in Barrow County that killed a Winder man Saturday night.
According to a GSP spokesperson, Christopher M. Harkins, 36, was killed when his Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Chevy Sonic passenger car at the intersection of State Route 211 and Pleasant Hill Church Road around 10 p.m.
According to the spokesperson, Harkins was traveling east on State Route 211 and collided with the Sonic, driven by a 62-year-old Athens woman who was traveling south on Pleasant Hill Church Road and was attempting to cross the intersection. Her vehicle was struck on its passenger side in the eastbound lane of 211 and overturned onto its driver’s side. The Sonic struck a third vehicle, a Ford Expedition, driven by a 33-year-old Hoschton woman, which was stopped at the stop sign on the south side of the intersection.
The collision remained under investigation Monday and there was no decision on who was at fault or on any potential charges.
Winder man killed in motorcycle wreck
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)