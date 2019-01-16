Statham has a new city administrator – one promoted from within the city.
Mai Chang, who has been the city clerk for more than two years, was named city administrator at the end of December.
The city advertised the job and Mayor Robert Bridges said “a couple” of people were interviewed. He said he was not satisfied with those applicants.
He said Thursday it was his decision and he decided on Chang.
Chang replaces Michelle Irizarry, who was administrator for a little more than a year. She is now the assistant county manager in Spalding County. As part of the reorganization, Bridges said a new clerk was hired and another administrative position was added.
Kay Fortney is the new city clerk.
Chang came to Statham after working for the City of Auburn for 11 years.
She said she is a certified level I finance officer in Georgia, a position that requires taking a number of courses and passing tests on each one.
Chang said she lacks two courses and a project of obtaining level II finance officer certification.
Chang said she lives in Statham.
Fortney started work for the city the day after Christmas. She has lived in Statham since 2004.
She said she used to live in Gwinnett County.
Fortney said she has done “office work” for a number of companies. This is the first government position she has had, she said.
Statham hires new administrator
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)