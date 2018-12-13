Two people — Rolando Alvarez and Scott Vickery — will be running in the March 19 special election to fill the vacant Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat.
Qualifying ended at noon Friday.
Alvarez, who had been the District 8 at-large member of the Barrow County Board of Education since 2014, resigned that seat earlier this month in order to run for the BOC seat. Vickery is retired from a three-decade career with Gwinnett County government.
The seat has been vacant since late October, when former commissioner Roger Wehunt resigned due to health reasons.
Updated: Alvarez, Vickery to vie for vacant Board of Commissioners seat; no other candidates qualify
Trackbacks
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
Vickery ran against Steve Worley as just the same as Worley...
Matter of fact Worley said he wouldn't mind lossing to Vickery because he would do the same as him...
Both are Big Small town government types...
Both are frustrated by having to explain themselves to the courts...
Both stood against the privatization of the county to remove the crushing debt that took your debt (Taxation) from a car payment to a house payment in the span of a decade.
Yep, one went to federal prison for using his position for personal gain and the other wants to be just like him...