Kroger, apartments, restaurants, other tenants planned for Gateway

Thursday, March 23. 2017
A Kroger is planned for the Gateway at University Parkway in Barrow County, according to an official associated with the development along Ga. 316 near its intersection with Ga. 81.
Wayne Bartlett, operations manager for Gateway Venture Partners and a broker for Progressive Realty in Winder, told Winder City Council earlier this month that Kroger was under contract to build a store on the site, which could open by early 2019. A spokesman for Kroger declined to comment or confirm the planned store Monday.
Bartlett was giving council a presentation on plans for the Gateway as council members approved a pair of re-zonings on segments of the development to allow for more commercial space as well as residential units.
Indiana-based KCG Development is planning to build a 130-unit apartment complex at the site.
The complex will feature several amenities, including a pool, fitness center, business room and clubhouse. Construction is expected to start soon, Bartlett said Monday.
For the full story, see the March 22 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
