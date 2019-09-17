A Winder man was arrested for hit and run Monday, Sept. 16, following a vehicle accident on Highway 316 that left the driver of the other vehicle seriously injured.
Zantravious Shields, 22, turned himself in to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office around 3:30 p.m. Monday after a half-day search for his vehicle. The sheriff’s office posted an image of a vehicle similar to Shields’ to social media and shared it with news outlets.
The sheriff’s office was notified of the accident on Highway 316 just west of Barber Creek Road around 4:30 a.m. Upon arriving, deputies determined that a black Jeep Cherokee had been struck in the rear, left the roadway and struck a tree. Shields fled the scene in his red Ford Escape, traveling westbound. Deputies recovered pieces of his vehicle at the scene to help them identify it.
The victim’s family posted on social media that he had suffered multiple broken bones as a result of the crash.
Shields was charged with felony hit and run, felony serious injury by vehicle, failure to report a crash with damage/injuries, following too closely and improper lane change.
Winder man charged with hit and run
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)