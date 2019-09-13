Football: BCA, Frederica game called due to lightning, rain

Ongoing lightning and heavy rain prevented Bethlehem Christian Academy and visiting Frederica Academy from getting their game in Friday night.
BCA trailed 21-0 with 5:13 left in the second quarter when a lightning delay was called, and the weather conditions deteriorated further from there. The game was called and was not considered official. There was no immediate word on whether it would resume, be replayed, or if BCA would forfeit. The teams are in different regions in GISA Class AAA, but under the 12-team postseason format that includes region crossover matchups, the game counted toward playoff standings.
Frederica took the opening kickoff and needed just two plays to go 62 yards for a score. After Avery Cobb took a swing pass from Tyler Devlin 47 yards down to the Knights’ 15, and Josh Meadows caught a 15-yarder over the middle from Devlin on the next play to make it 7-0.
BCA (0-3), which was looking for its first score of the season got a golden opportunity later in the first quarter when it recovered a fumble at the Frederica 40, but the Knights couldn’t advance the ball past the 39, and Frederica went back on the march, extending its lead to 14-0 on a 3-yard run by Deke Jernigan with 11:13 remaining in the second quarter.
Frederica added one more score less than four minutes later on a 34-yard run by Denver Anthony.
BCA has an open date next week before returning to action Sept. 27 at Pinewood Christian.
