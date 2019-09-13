Weather played the role of the villain Friday at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
Winder-Barrow and visiting Flowery Branch were able to play almost a quarter before the game was called due to ongoing lightning in the area. Flowery Branch led 7-0 with 53 seconds remaining in the opening quarter when the game was called for the night.
Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley said around 10 p.m. Friday the game was canceled for the time being. The two teams are not in the same region and, with less than a quarter played, the game was not an official contest.
Flowery Branch took the game’s opening possession and moved into WBHS territory, but four holding penalties thrown on the Falcons helped stall the drive at the Bulldogg 45-yard line. The possession consumed more than seven minutes of the first quarter.
WBHS began its initial offensive series of the contest at its own 24 but the Bulldoggs went three-and-out. Flowery Branch then broke through and blocked the punt to set up at the Winder-Barrow 29 with 3:28 remaining in the first quarter.
The Falcons then used five plays to put the first points of the game on the board at the 1:20 mark of the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Connor Larson.
The start of the game was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning which moved into the area at approximately 7 p.m.
WBHS is scheduled travel to Loganville High School on Friday, Sept. 20, for a 7:30 p.m. non-region contest.
Football: Winder-Barrow, Flowery Branch weathered out
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry