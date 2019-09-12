No injuries in car, train collision in Winder

The CSX railroad is back to normal functioning after a car and train collided at the Broad Street crossing near McDonald's on Thursday morning.
The crash did not result in any injuries, according to the Winder Police Department, but the driver of the car, who stopped on the track, was charged with a traffic violation.
The collision happened around 10 a.m. Thursday, shutting down all but one of the crossings in Winder, at Horton Street. Traffic was also re-routed to the Center Street underpass.
By 11:15 a.m., CSX began moving the train again. Police said it would take about 20 minutes for "normal traffic conditions" to resume.


