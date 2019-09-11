Volleyball: Even with 19-3 start, Volley Cats’ coach sees room for improvement

The Apalachee High School volleyball team is still ironing out a few wrinkles in 2019, but the Volley Cats coach said the team continues to play well overall.
With wins on Sept. 7 against McEachern, Hill Grove, Wheeler and Woodstock, the AHS team upped its season record to 19-3 overall. The Volley Cats were 1-1 in GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA play entering Tuesday’s matches with Dacula and Winder-Barrow.
“Right now, we have some new people at different positions and we are still working to all be on the same page,” veteran coach Joey Alfonso said. “We have a good team. We just hope we can be more consistent.”
AHS defeated Gainesville High School in an area match and fell to Lanier High School on Sept. 3. Alfonso said the area race is wide-open this season with everyone having solid teams. Habersham Central was undefeated in area play and overall and Winder-Barrow is coming off a solid weekend of play where the Volley Doggs went undefeated.
“We should have won against Lanier,” Alfonso said. “We played really well at times and looked lost at others. Hopefully by the end of the season we can get it all together.”
The team is about to go on a stretch where it will begin competing more than one day a week. Alfonso said playing only on Saturdays has not been beneficial to his team.
Senior Ellie Alfonso, senior Olivia Swift and junior Emily Crocker have each been standouts in 2019. Alfonso, the team captain, leads AHS in most categories including kills, aces and digs. Crocker has had to contribute at both outside hitter and setter.
The Volley Cats will host North Oconee High School and Alcovy High School Thursday, Sept. 12, for Senior Night beginning at 5 p.m. The team will then play at an Oconee County play date on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Apalachee will be the host for this year’s area tournament as well.
“Last year we saw just how close we were as a program,” Alfonso said. “We weren’t sure how we would do overall this season but we are showing signs we can be a strong team once again. The players work hard. We just have to maintain our focus and continue to improve.”
The coach said having more game dates during a week will help keep the team focused.
Volleyball: Even with 19-3 start, Volley Cats’ coach sees room for improvement
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry