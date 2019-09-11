Volleyball: Volley Doggs go undefeated at Grayson event

It was 5-for-5 for the Winder-Barrow High School volleyball team Sept. 7 at Grayson.
The Volley Doggs posted wins against George Walton Academy (2-0), Collins Hill (2-1) and Archer (2-0) in pool play before blanking Athens Academy and Tallulah Falls in the Gold Bracket. The win at the Grayson Rams Rally Tournament improved the team’s overall record to 20-6.
“About two weeks ago we altered our lineup,” said coach David Rows. “We wanted to experiment to see how well it would work. I believe it has made us more balanced. We are minimizing our errors. Right now the only area we could improve on would be our serve percentage.”
WBHS was 1-1 in GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA play going into Tuesday, Sept. 10, with a victory against Dacula and a setback to Lanier. Rows said he wants his team to move into the upper level of the region but noted 8-AAAAAA is very tough and balanced in 2019.
“Hopefully we can get a high seed to help ourselves,” the coach said. “However, it wouldn’t surprise me to see any team at any of the one through six spots. Basically you are going to have to beat good opponents in this region.”
Senior Kori Estes has been a key player for the Volley Doggs as she leads the team in kills.
“She has been unstoppable at the net,” Rows said. “She is the focal point of our offense.”
Senior Aaliyah Saunders was noted for being much improved on the court and senior Payton Mitchell has been a key defensive contributor.
Sophomore Shelby Pillow has also helped with the team’s overall success in 2019.
“Last year our first six players may have been a little stronger but we have a solid lineup of 11 players this season,” Rows said. “We can put anyone out there at any time. Our depth should help us down the road.”
WBHS will host Buford and Flowery Branch on Sept. 12 beginning at 5 p.m.
“I think we know how good we can be,” Rows said. “We are a good team in the middle of the pack right now but we want to take this another step higher.”
Volleyball: Volley Doggs go undefeated at Grayson event
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry