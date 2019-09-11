Football: Knights search for answers, host Frederica on Friday

The 2019 season has gotten off to a rocky start for the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team and the Knights may be going from the proverbial frying pan into the fire on Friday, Sept. 13.
BCA (0-3) is continuing to find its footing during the first year of the Gus Felder era. The Knights were defeated 42-0 by visiting Community Christian during a Sept. 6 matchup. This Friday, BCA will try to get on track, but rolling into Knights Field will be Frederica Academy, the defending GISA Class AAA state champions. Frederica did not play last week as the school’s athletic events were cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian.
Most predicted a complete rebuilding season for BCA in 2019, but the start to the season has probably been rockier than most had envisioned. The Knights have been outscored 126-0 in their first three contests.
Felder said one key for his team is taking advantage of the opportunities it does have in a game.
“We just have to get better,” the coach said. “We have to block better. We have to tackle better. We have to execute better overall.”
Despite the outcome of the first three games, there is no throwing in the towel for BCA on the season.
“We are not done,” Felder said. “We have to believe in the process and keep growing as players, as a team and as a program.”
Ethan Guthas is a first-year starter at quarterback for the BCA Knights and appears to be getting more comfortable directing the offense. Brice Schwebel has been one of the key players carrying the football.
Defensively, there have been some bright spots, including the contributions of senior Laine Jean-Francois, who made several defensive plays for Felder’s team including a backfield tackle during CCS’ second offensive series of the contest.
Also contributing defensively for the Knights were Chandler Cavoretto, Logan Garmon, Eli Parker, Zach Patterson, Ty Whiting and Avery Stevens.
While the Frederica Academy Knights enter the game 0-2, those losses were against Charlton County, a Georgia High School Association team, 20-7, and to perennial GISA state power Valwood, 27-13.
Coach Brandon Derrick said this year’s team is replacing numerous key players from the 2018 state championship team. Overall the team does not have a deep roster for 2019 with numerous players competing on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Denver Anthony has contributed all over the field for Frederica, including quarterback, running back and receiver. He is also one of the team’s top defensive players in the secondary.
Avery Cobb is one of the team’s top rushing threats in the offensive backfield.
Frederica Academy, located on the Georgia coast, has benefited from quality athletes in recent seasons with players receiving collegiate offers from programs such as Auburn, Georgia Southern and Kentucky State.
Kickoff at Knights Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
Football: Knights search for answers, host Frederica on Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry