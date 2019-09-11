Football: After stunning loss, Wildcats set to move forward against Jackson Co.

With the memory of a gut-wrenching loss to Madison County still fresh on their minds, the Apalachee High School Wildcats went back to work this week and will welcome Jackson County Comprehensive High School on Friday, Sept. 13.
AHS (0-3) saw its first victory of the season taken away in the final seconds on a Hail Mary touchdown pass by the Red Raiders. A missed extra point earlier in the game by AHS had left the door open for a Madison County rally and 21-20 win. And while the door was open only an inch, it turned out that was all that was needed.
“We were right there at it about to get the win,” Wildcats coach Tony Lotti said. “The kids played very hard. It was a good bounce back performance from the effort of the previous Friday. We knew the deck would be stacked against us but we stayed with the process. We were in position to win the game. Unfortunately, they made one more play than we did.”
Teams often learn from losses like the one from last week, and Lotti hopes that will be the case for his team as preparations are underway for Jackson County.
“It was heart-breaking but a game like that is also heart-defining,” the coach said. “That’s why adversity exists in the world. It’s to test your resolve. The bottom line is you have to go back and work a little harder.”
As tough as the loss was to Madison County, Lotti is stressing to his players not to let it define the season or the team.
“When it comes to the mental side of things you don’t want to be too high or too low,” the second-year AHS coach said. “Despite the circumstances and outcomes you have to move forward. It can be that way when you are dealing with an emotional win. That can also cause a lingering the next week. Both teams made some mistakes but the bottom line was they made the one play they needed. There were opportunities all over the place for the outcome to be different.”
The focus is now on Jackson County, which made perhaps the most-talked about coaching hire of the offseason by bringing in long-time Charlton County coach Rich McWhorter.
Under McWhorter’s early leadership the Panthers are 2-1 and have allowed just 16 points in three games. Jackson County is coming off a 31-0 win against Lumpkin County.
“They have a hall of fame coach who is also a hall of fame person,” Lotti said of his coaching counterpart. “Jackson County is playing hard. Their coaches are going to put their kids in the right situation to have a chance to be successful.”
The key for the Wildcats, Lotti said, will be similar to all weeks.
“For us we have to play well up front,” he said.
“We also have to manage the highs and lows of the game. Those will be two very important things for us. We have to try and keep the momentum to the end. Jackson County is a big play team so we can’t ever relax.”
In preparation for this week’s game, the AHS coaching staff is looking for more players to step up.
“Every day in practice there is an opportunity for someone to show us what they can,” Lotti said. “I think our players will stay with the process and continue to focus on the next task. That is one of the core values we stress. It will be a teaching moment. We feel good about the fact we will take it for what it’s worth.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
