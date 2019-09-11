Four qualify for Statham special election

Wednesday, September 11. 2019
Four candidates qualified Sept. 3-5 for the special city council election in Statham. The election, to fill the seat vacated by Eddie Jackson, who is running for mayor, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the same time as the city’s general election.
Qualifying for the race were Steve Boughton, a retired banker; Tammy Crawley, who attended nearly every council meeting before going back to work; Scott Penn, a paramedic in Jackson County; and Timothy Baldwin Terilli.
