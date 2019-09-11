BOC supports applying for federal funds for transportation-related projects

Barrow County plans to seek federal funding for a State Route 316/U.S. 29 corridor study and preliminary engineering for a project to widen a 7.2-mile stretch of Highway 211.
The county board of commissioners voted 6-0 — commissioner Billy Parks was absent — at its Tuesday, Sept. 10 meeting to apply for grant funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), which is currently soliciting project proposals for its 2019 Transportation Improvement Plan program. The federally-designated metropolitan planning organization (MPO) will distribute funds for approved projects across the 20-county region, which includes Barrow.
The application window opened Aug. 12 and closes Oct. 11. Entities applying for grant money must also provide a funding-match commitment and the resolutions passed by commissioners Tuesday pledged a 20-percent match for each project. Commissioners previously discussed the proposed projects at an Aug. 27 work session. The corridor study resolution was passed as part of the board’s consent agenda, and the board also approved the resolution for Highway 211 widening pre-engineering after a brief discussion.
The corridor study would identify future access issues that will be brought about by the construction of graded interchanges along Highway 316 at its intersections with highways 81, 11 and 53 and explore possible solutions to those issues. County public works director Autron Hayes told the board at its work session that the study would likely cost about $250,000 to complete.
The preliminary engineering would be for a project to widen 7.2 miles of Highway 211 between the future West Winder Bypass terminus and Highway 124, near Interstate 85. The highway widening is listed in the Georgia Department of Transportation’s long-term plan to be completed by Fiscal Year 2051. But county officials want to try to expedite that, particularly because the bypass is expected to be completed in 2021 or 2022, which Hayes said would create a “bottleneck” with the bypass emptying onto a two-lane road.
