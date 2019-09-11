The Winder City Council, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, unanimously passed a resolution signaling its support for locally-established building design standards for residential dwellings, a topic that has been a hot-button issue among the state legislature.
Two bills were introduced in Georgia’s General Assembly earlier this year that aimed to prevent local governments from regulating “building design elements.” The bills, House Bill 302 and Senate Bill 172, didn’t pass, but will come back up when the legislature convenes its 2020 session in January.
The state’s homebuilders’ association supported the legislation, calling home design regulations “burdensome.”
“Both bills remove a local government’s ability to enact burdensome design restrictions on new homes,” the association said. “Both bills respect a local government’s ability to shape the look and feel of their community through all other zoning conditions and local amendments to the state building code.”
But the Georgia Municipal Association, which lobbies for the state’s towns and cities, strongly opposed taking away local government powers to regulate residential design codes. The association encouraged its members to adopt resolutions to oppose the legislation and to lobby their local representatives and senators against it.
