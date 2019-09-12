Terrell: The left throws integrity overboard

Why in the world would an American citizen who enjoys the benefits of living in America support voter fraud?
We live in one of the few countries in the world where a citizen has the right to vote for the person they wish to elect or to vote for critical issues that affect our daily lives.
How quick we forget that it was less than 100 years ago the Democratic left was trying to prevent American citizens from exercising the right to vote as authored by the the United States Constitution.
Now, we see that same left working hard by fighting voter identification laws and fighting jurisdictions that try to clean up their voter rolls.
If the left had their way, they would dismantle our election system, giving illegal aliens, non-citizens and criminals the right to vote.
The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) says, “The left is playing for keeps. The prize is the 2020 elections.
“If the left gets the chance after 2020, they’ll rewrite election laws to make voter fraud even easier and make it all but impossible for conservatives to ever govern again.”
The PILF is working hard to maintain election integrity in America.
They say they have found and documented voter rolls filled with ineligible aliens, felons and dead people.
In Broward County, Fla., researchers say they conducted an audit and found voters on the rolls that were born during Grover Cleveland’s presidency that ended in 1897.
An audit of elections held in 2012 found that more than 35,000 people voted in North Carolina, as well as another state in the same election!
According to a report released by the Pew Center, approximately 24 million voter registrations in the United States are no longer valid or have “significant inaccuracies” that should be a concern.
The fact of the matter is we have been experiencing voter fraud here in the United States for years.
In 2016, The Washington Times (TWT) supported presidential candidate Trump’s complaint that our election system was rife with fraud.
Kelly Riddell, writing for TWT, was quoted as saying, “This is where the left is wrong. The argument isn’t whether voter fraud is real, but how wide-spread it is.” She then supported her argument with several examples.
First was an exposure by a CBS affiliate in Denver where they found dead people had been voting for years.
A deceased World War II veteran voted in 2006 and a lady who passed away in 2009 cast ballots in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.
The lady’s husband died in 2008 but records show he voted in 2009.
The PILF reviewed voting records in eight Virginia counties and found 1,046 illegal aliens on the voter’s registration list. The FBI later investigated applications of 20 dead people that were turned in to vote.
Pennsylvania discovered that more than 700 voters cast two ballots in recent elections and nearly 43,000 voters were registered in the state or other states with duplicate applications.
In the past Texas opened an investigation into a vote-harvesting scheme where political operatives completed and returned ballots without the consent of the people named on the ballot.
Indiana opened an investigation into possible voter fraud that included 56 counties and Brown County, WI discovered under-aged voters that had registered and voted.
In January 2019, 95,000 non-citizens were found registered on voter rolls in Texas. In the same year, in Los Angeles County, Calif. the voter registration list included 112 percent of the county’s adult population.
There seems to be little doubt as to the objectives of the left when they announce they want open borders and amnesty for 20 million-plus illegal aliens in the United States.
The left is fighting back accusing conservatives of voter intimidation and voter suppression. They are doing all they can to defeat “…common sense laws designed to keep only eligible citizens casting ballots.”
The crisis at the border is more than a “border crisis,” it is a crisis that will determine the existence of the United States as we know it today.
The PILF sums it up very well saying, “The left is a clear and present danger to free and fair elections.”
Integrity should count for something!
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: The left throws integrity overboard
