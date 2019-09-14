Cooking with Joyce: Getting creative with chicken recipes

Saturday’s University of Georgia home football game resulted in another win but what I thought was the best part of the day was the dedication of the field to Coach Vince Dooley.
Coach Dooley was the coach when I was in college. I spent many days not only at the athletic department volunteering but I also spent many days at the Dooley house. Coach Dooley was a father figure in my life back then. His oldest daughter happened to be one of my best friends. Coach Dooley and Barbara’s door was always open to young people back then. They always had plenty of time and food to share with others. My time there also allowed me to do things and meet people (such as Prince Charles) that I would have never experienced otherwise.
Running into the Dooleys around town these days is always a pleasure. This dedication to Dooley was a well-deserved award. I look forward to seeing many games in the future at Dooley Field. The only thing that caused a down note is apparently someone made a duplicate copy of my season ticket and used it to get into the game before me. I wasn’t allowed to use my ticket but had to buy another one. I know of a couple other season ticket holders that this happened to. We plan on visiting the ticket office about this.
—
I can come up with a ton of recipes for chicken just about any day. I love chicken and love creating new dishes with it. I believe it’s one of the easiest meats to be creative with. Most days I had rather eat chicken than other meats. Working with chicken and their diseases never changed my mind. As long as you remember to cook chicken done and clean up your work area while working with raw chicken, then you should be safe with chicken.
One of the local restaurants serves Parmesan crusted chicken and I decided to try my luck at it. After changing the recipe a couple of times, I finally came up with one that I think is actually better than the restaurant version.
Parmesan
Crusted Chicken
Ingredients
4 skinless/boneless chicken breasts, pounded to ¾-inch thickness
Salt and pepper to taste
2 Tbsps. vegetable oil
Marinade:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup ranch dressing
3 Tbsps. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. vinegar
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
1/2 tsp. pepper
Parmesan crust:
3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, chopped into bits
3/4 cup Provolone cheese, chopped into bits
6 Tbsps. buttermilk ranch salad dressing
1 cup Panko crumbs
2 tsps. garlic powder
5 Tbsps. melted butter
Directions
Whisk all marinade ingredients together until well-combined and uniformed in consistency. Place chicken in a gallon freezer bag. Remove the air and seal. Use a meat mallet to pound to ¾-inch thickness. Sprinkle each side of chicken lightly with salt and pepper. Place the chicken in a new freezer bag along with the marinade. Seal out the air and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes or overnight. Heat 2 Tbsps. of vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet or skillet of choice over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken in the hot skillet on each side. Refrain from moving the chicken around as if sizzles, it will hinder the nice golden sear color. If the pan gets too hot, reduce the heat to medium. Each side will take 3-5 minutes. Once each side is a nice golden brown and the middle is cooked set the chicken aside.
Parmesan Crust: Preheat the oven to a low broil. Combine the chopped parmesan, provolone and buttermilk ranch dressing in a small bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds. Use the back of a fork to mash and stir the cheese around until they’re about the consistency of lumpy mashed potatoes. Microwave for additional 15 seconds. Stir and spread on top of the chicken. Bake until the cheese is hot and melted, about 3 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
—
Any dish that you add bacon to these days seems to be a winner. A combination of both chicken and bacon can result in a rather tasty dish.
Bacon Ranch
Chicken Casserole
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups precooked chicken, shredded
16-ounce bag frozen cauliflower florets (or riced cauliflower)
1/4 cup bacon cooked and chopped into small pieces or 1/2 cup if you really like bacon
16-ounce jar of Alfredo sauce
1/2 tsp. Xantham Gum
1/2 cup sour cream
1 packet of ranch seasoning mix
1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
1/2 cup Colby or Mexican blend cheese, shredded
2 tsps. green onion or parsley, chopped (garnish)
Directions
In a medium bowl, combine the Alfredo sauce, ranch seasoning pack, sour cream and Xantham gum. Mix it together until all the ingredients fully combine. Add the frozen cauliflower and shredded chicken. Mix it until all the chicken and cauliflower is fully coated with the cream mixture. Pour the mixture into a 9x11 casserole dish. Top with both types of shredded cheese and bacon crumbles. Bake at 375 degrees for about 35 minutes (25-30 if using fresh cauliflower).
—
Always a good combo with chicken and sour cream. Found this simple recipe with hash browns that is really yummy.
Lazy Day Chicken Hashbrown Casserole
Ingredients
1 (20-ounce) bag frozen hashbrowns
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
2 cups sour cream
1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup milk
1 pound cooked chicken, shredded
2 cups Cornflakes, crushed
4 Tbsps. melted butter
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large bowl combine together cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, salt, pepper, sour cream, cream of chicken soup, milk and chicken. Place into a lightly greased 9x13 baking dish. In a small mixing bowl, mix together the crushed Cornflakes with the melted butter. Sprinkle over the hash brown chicken casserole. Bake for 1 hour or until golden brown.
This simple Mexican chicken casserole is another rather simple recipe to keep handy for unexpected company. The cheese sauce seals in the juices of the chicken resulting in a tender, juicy and flavorful dish.
Mexican Chicken Casserole
Ingredients
2 pounds chicken breasts (4 small or 3 medium)
1 tsp. salt or to taste
1/4 tsp. black pepper or to taste
8 ounces shredded Mexican cheese (3 cups) divided
1 cup sour cream
14 ounces diced green chilies (two 7-ounce cans with their juice)
To Serve:
1 small avocado, diced
1 Roma tomato, diced
2 Tbsps. cilantro, chopped
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and butter a 9 x13 casserole dish.
Cut chicken breasts in half lengthwise and season both sides with salt and pepper. Place a large skillet over medium heat and add 2 Tbsps. oil on stove. Once oil is hot, add chicken in a single layer and cook about 3 minutes per side or until golden and just cooked through with an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Cook chicken in two batches so you don’t overcrowd the pan and add more oil as needed. Arrange sautéed chicken in buttered casserole dish so they are flat and not overlapping too much. In a medium bowl, mix together 2 cups Mexican cheese, 1 cup sour cream, and 2 cans of green chilies with their juices. Pour over chicken. Sprinkle the top with 1 cup remaining cheese and bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling at the edges. Serve garnished with diced avocado, tomatoes, and chopped cilantro.
—
Grilled lemon herb Mediterranean chicken salad is a complete meal in a bowl. Full of Mediterranean flavors, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocados and chicken is a perfect combo.
Lemon Herb
Mediterranean
Chicken Salad
Ingredients
Marinade/Dressing:
2 Tbsps. olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon (1/4 cup fresh squeeze lemon juice)
2 Tbsps. water
2 Tbsps. red wine vinegar
2 Tbsps. fresh chopped parsley
2 tsps, dried basil
2 tsps. minced garlic
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. salt
Cracked pepper to taste
1 pound skinless boneless chicken thigh fillets or chicken breast
Salad:
4 cups Romaine lettuce leaves, washed and dried
1 large cucumber, diced
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 red onion, sliced
1 avocado, sliced
1/3 cup pitted kalamata olives (or black olives), sliced
Lemon wedges to serve
Directions
Whisk together all of the marinade/dressing ingredients in a large jug. Pour out half of the marinade into a large, shallow dish. Refrigerate the remaining marinade to use as dressing later.
Add the chicken to the marinade in the bowl; marinate chicken for 15-30 minutes (or up to two hours in the refrigerator if time allows). While waiting for the chicken, prepare all of the salad ingredients and mix in a large salad bowl. Once chicken is ready, heat 1 tbsp. of oil in a grill pan or a grill plate over medium-high heat. Grill chicken on both sides until browned and completely cooked through. Allow chicken to rest for 5 minutes; slice and arrange over salad. Drizzle salad with the remaining untouched dressing. Serve with lemon wedges.
Note: all of these recipes are keto-friendly.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Cooking with Joyce: Getting creative with chicken recipes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)