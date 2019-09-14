Bennett: Dog Days 2019

Y’all, it’s a real thing! I remember my daddy and my granddaddy always talking about “dog days,” but I figured it was just another one of their sayings.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Dog Days of summer are traditionally the 40 days beginning July 3 and ending Aug. 11, which coincide with the dawn rising of Sirius, the Dog Star. This is soon after the Summer Solstice, which of course also indicates that the worst summer heat will soon set in.
Wikipedia states: “The dog days or dog days of summer are the hot, sultry days of summer. They were historically the period following the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius, which Greek and Roman astrology connected with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs and bad luck.”
Now, I’m not sure what’s going on this year. Mother Nature must have seen her shadow or something, because it’s almost the middle of September, and it’s still hot! Too hot!
I’m not so sure about this global warming stuff, but I do believe that it’s hotter in the summer now than back in the olden days when I was a kid. We didn’t have central air conditioning until I was probably a young teenager.
Our family enjoyed the feel of the open windows, and even on the hottest summer nights the attic fan could pull in enough cool night air to sometimes require using the covers! I loved sleeping right next to the open window with the fan pulling in the fresh air to wash over me. At some point, the timer would go off, the fan would stop, and the night air would be filled with frogs and crickets, an occasional hoot-owl, or the cows in the pasture next to our house. How I would love to spend another night like that!
I remember the days being pretty hot, and the attic fan didn’t help so much. My brother and I would spend as many hot afternoons as possible up at the Statham Legion pool, where we’d frolic in the water with our friends until the afternoon shadows grew long, and Nick would make us get out of the pool so he could shut it down. Our moms would come to pick us up amidst promises to gather again the next day.
Like most kids, one of my favorite pastimes was riding my bike. Most of us kids on Broad Street had bikes, and we would ride together almost every day. Back in those days there were no cell phones, but there were moms at home up and down the street so we didn’t get into much mischief. We knew better. I guarantee you, there were more nosy mamas on Broad Street than you could shake a stick at. Some of them weren’t even mamas…but they all watched over us anyway.
As an adult, I realize and appreciate that they weren’t being nosy, they were just keeping us safe, and for that I’m grateful. We always felt safe, and knew that if we needed anything, or had troubles, we could knock on most any door in town, and someone would help us and get our mamas, if needed.
There’s a little pond on Lakewood Drive in Statham, better known as J.S.’s Pond. We fished there sometimes, and one time a classmate had a spend-the-night birthday party over there in a little pavilion. Nowadays, the pond is much smaller than it seemed as a child, and a dead tree has fallen in, and the water looks icky. But we sure had a ball down there.
Five or six of us girls would gather every Sunday afternoon after church, pool our pennies, and have a picnic.
We weren’t allowed to cross The Highway (Atlanta Highway). However, one of us would sneak across the highway on foot and go into Seagraves’ Store to buy a small loaf of bread, and a can of Underwood deviled ham. Off we’d go down to the pond, and feast on our delicious sandwiches. Such wonderful memories!
When my friends weren’t available to ride with me, I’d entertain myself on my bike. My end of Broad Street wasn’t paved with asphalt, and was still the rough gravel pavement. I can’t even remember how many times I ripped off the tips of my toes on a protruding stone while riding barefoot. The little irregularities and potholes in the street were “fixed” by filling them with melted tar.
This provided much entertainment during the sweltering days of summer, when the tar would get soft, and bubble up. My toes and feet were much tougher in those days, and I loved to pop the little bubbles with my toes, and step in the soft spots of tar to make footprints.
So I know it got pretty darn hot in those days.
What are your favorite childhood summer memories? Close your eyes for just a minute, reflect back on how things were when you were a kid, and remember the fun ways you spent your summer days. I hope you can recall many happy times.
And, while I detest the cold winter days, I will be very happy to see these Dog Days of 2019 fade into what I hope will be an extended, pleasant autumn.
I don’t have an attic fan in my home now, but I’d sure love to have a couple of weeks with my windows up!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
