One hurt in fight at Winder-Barrow High School

Two girls fought in the hall at Winder-Barrow High School Thursday, Sept. 5, and one suffered a fractured skull.
Both of the girls were suspended, according to the Barrow County School System's code of conduct. Suspension for fighting is automatic under the code, superintendent Chris McMichael said.
The girl who was injured was taken to an Atlanta hospital and later released. She is recovering at home.
The incident began about 11 a.m. Sept. 5 after the injured girl corrected a student’s math work. The two argued about the work after the class and the fight started.
McMichael said the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident. Sheriff Jud Smith said by email Monday the investigation is continuing. He said 15 to 20 students may have seen the incident.
In a press release about 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, the sheriff’s office said it wanted to “correct inaccurate information given on some news media outlets and social media sites.”
The release said the fight started at 11:12 a.m. and the “school resource officer was on scene within minutes.” It said the injured student “was treated by trained medical professionals at the school at about 11:15 a.m.
Sheriff Jud Smith said Tuesday that "professionals" were the school RN and the "head football trainer who is an EMT." He added the heat trainer has had "extensive" training with head injuries and "is recognized as one of the best trainers" in the state "based on the numerous certifications he has received for dealing with young people with trauma of any kind."
The mother of the injured girl took her to a hospital and then to another hospital about 2:20 p.m.
Chrisalena Pringle, the mother of Iris Narens, told Atlanta TV stations she was not satisfied with the way the incident was treated.
She told Atlanta TV stations, “She couldn’t walk, she couldn’t really talk, her eyes were fluttering.”
Sheriff Jud Smith on Tuesday, Sept. 10, said, "a deputy, RN, and licensed EMT were all with the student within minutes of the incident."
“Sheriff’s office personnel were not aware of a partial video of the incident until hours after the incident actually occurred,” the release said.
The sheriff said Tuesday that “there is no evidence” that the incident involved bullying.
McMichael said the incident became “more than a fight” because of the posts on social media.
As of Tuesday morning, no charges had been filed.
