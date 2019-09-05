Football: Bulldoggs look to improve, heal during first of two open weeks

The loss in the season opener for the Winder-Barrow High School football team was by eight points, while the setback in game two came in four overtimes.
Despite their 0-2 start to the 2019 season, there have been positives for the Bulldoggs who are continuing to work on improving during their first of two bye weeks. WBHS returns to action Sept. 13 against Flowery Branch at home.
“We just have to keep working to get better,” said second-year head coach Ed Dudley. “We had a great effort (against Cedar Shoals) but it just didn’t go our way at the end. Still I am very proud of how our players competed throughout the game.”
The four-overtime loss to the Jaguars on Aug. 30 was the second week in a row the Bulldoggs saw a chance for victory slip away.
There have been some standout performances in the first two games of the regular season for Dudley’s team. Quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan passed for 182 yards and a touchdown on Aug. 30 and rushed for another 80 yards and two scores.
Teammate J.C. Green had a workmanlike night against Cedar Shoals with 24 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Green also had two catches out of the backfield for 25 yards. Brett Landis was the leading receiver Aug. 30 with five catches for 79 yards. Landis has 143 receiving yards in Winder-Barrow’s first two contests. Carson Jackson made two catches for 64 yards and Jett Clack had a touchdown catch. On special teams, Harlin Brown was 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks and has also had an effective 2019 season handling the punting duties.
“I feel pretty good about the way we have gone out and played hard,” Dudley said. “We certainly could be 2-0 at this point. We just need to get over the hump and get our first win.”
With two bye weeks this season, the Bulldoggs coach said this Friday’s open date comes at a good time.
“We have a couple of players with some sprained ankles and by being off this week we should have them back when we play Flowery Branch,” Dudley said. “We will have time to work on various things for our offense and defense.”
The players were given the day off Monday, Sept. 2 and returned to the practice field Sept. 3. WBHS has junior varsity and freshman games this week and Dudley said with the varsity having an open date it would allow more time to work with the younger players.
“Better days are ahead,” Dudley said. “I have seen plenty to cause me to be encouraged.”
Football: Bulldoggs look to improve, heal during first of two open weeks
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry