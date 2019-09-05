Apalachee coach Tony Lotti’s summary of the Wildcats’ 41-7 blowout loss to North Oconee in their home opener Aug. 30 was pretty straightforward: his team couldn’t get out of its own way.
The Wildcats were plagued by critical miscues on special teams and inopportune penalties on offense that stunted their ability to sustain drives. Apalachee’s only score came on a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hayden Goss early in the first quarter before the Titans piled on 41 unanswered points.
“You can’t play the way we played against a quality team like that and expect to be in the game,” Lotti said. “I think our guys learned some valuable lessons and learned a lot about themselves, and I feel good about putting that performance behind us. We’ve got to mentally make sure we show up every night because, if you don’t, things are going to be rough. But I think we’re all on the same page and ready to move forward.”
Apalachee (0-2) will look for a better outing Friday, Sept. 6, when it travels to Danielsville to face another team from GHSA Region 8-AAAA in Madison County. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders (1-1) are hoping to rebound from a 2-8 campaign last fall and, following an 18-8 season-opening loss at Cedar Shoals, got a big boost last week with a 26-20 victory at Habersham Central.
Senior quarterback Caleb Smith, Madison County coach Chris Smith’s son, keys the Red Raiders’ offense — a blend of Triple Option and Veer concepts — and had over 200 yards of offense in the win at Habersham.
He also ran for three touchdowns a year ago in Madison County’s 26-7 triumph at Apalachee.
Junior fullback Dayton Greshman and junior running back Martavian Cooper are also off to solid starts behind what Lotti describes as a “big, strong and physical” offensive line.
“Any coach will tell you that whoever wins the line of scrimmage usually comes out on top and they do a good job controlling the line of scrimmage with their offensive and defensive lines,” Lotti said. “We’ll probably have to try to give them some different looks to try to combat that. They got us pretty good last year, and for us it’s very much about sticking to assignments. The quarterback is very talented. He’s had another year of maturity and he’s a leader who makes them go. We’ve got to have some energy about us and be able to match their intensity and physicality.”
Better execution will be the other play for the Wildcats, who were forced out of their run-first offensive game plan after falling far behind North Oconee. On special teams, a shanked punt that traveled just 3 yards set up North Oconee’s first touchdown. Then a breakdown in protection led to a blocked field-goal attempt and a touchdown by the Titans on the final play of the first half. The scoop and score drastically swung the complexion of the game. Had the Wildcats been able to hit the 42-yard field goal, they would have been down 17-10 at the break. Instead, they entered the locker room down three scores and never recovered in the second half.
“We did too much stuff to hurt ourselves, playing behind the sticks, deep in our own territory,” Lotti said. “Calling plays is different when you’re at your own 10 as opposed to near midfield. Our guys were really trying to do too much. They were trying so hard to make a big play and carry the weight of the world on their individual shoulders, and that’s just not necessary. I want us to focus on going out there and just playing and having fun.
“We’re learning a lot of life lessons the hard way early on this year. You’ve got to be able to roll with adversity. Sometimes you’re going to deviate from your routine like being out of school, but you’ve still got to perform. We’re still a young team that’s figuring it all out, but I believe in my guys 100 percent.”
