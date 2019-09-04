The Apalachee girls’ cross country team finished 10th overall out of 23 teams Saturday, Aug. 31, in the Jekyll Island Invitational. Averie Akin once again led the Lady Wildcats, finishing 25th (22:40.8). Chelsea Nunez-Paredes (25:12.7), Ashley Hauff (25:14.7), Jade Pinela (25:18), Dayshabelle Bello (25:27.7), Abigail Bugg (26:35.7) and Katie Silva (27:27.5) all were in the top 100.
Hillgrove was the overall team winner, while Tift County’s Emily Golden was the individual winner (19:54.50).
The Apalachee boys finished 15th out of 26 teams with Luke Sigman pacing the Wildcats with a 22nd-place finish (18:14.7). Kevin Ellington was 52nd (19:12.8), while Brady Couch (19:50.1) and Austin Sigman (20:14.6) were also in the top 100.
Hillgrove’s Noah Hayes was the individual winner (16:10.3) while Decatur took first overall.
Apalachee’s teams will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 7, when they compete in the East Jackson Invitational at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson.
The boys’ race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with the girls to follow at 8:25 a.m.
Cross Country: AHS teams compete in Jekyll Island Invitational
