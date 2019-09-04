Softball: Apalachee, Winder-Barrow softball teams to meet Thursday

Winder-Barrow’s softball team will be at Apalachee at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the second of three scheduled meetings between the two squads this year as the Bulldoggs will seek to avenge a 9-1, five-inning loss at home on Aug. 20.
The Bulldoggs (4-9, 2-4 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA entering Wednesday's region game at Lanier) split a non-region home doubleheader with Monroe Area on Tuesday, Sept. 3, dropping the first game 9-7 before bouncing back with an 8-1 win in the nightcap.
Both games were shortened to five innings, and the Bulldoggs nearly pulled off a comeback in the opener, scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut Monroe's lead down to 9-7. Bekah Freeman had a homer in the loss.
Winder-Barrow got three runs in the top of the first in game two and then pulled away with five in the fourth. Freeman went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Kendal Miller went 1-for-3 with a homer and an RBI and Abby Polk had a pair of hits and a walk.
Alyssa Logston picked up the win in the circle for the Bulldoggs, surrendering just one run on five hits and two walks and striking out one in five innings of work.
Apalachee improved to 8-4-1 overall and 5-2 in region play Tuesday with a 12-0 win in four innings at Gainesville.
Tiyara Wingfield went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Destiny Sexton was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Madyson Coe had a pair of hits. Emily Hodnett allowed just one hit and no walks in four shutout innings, striking out three.
The Wildcats also picked up a 12-0 win at home against Lanier on Thursday, Aug. 29, snapping a two-game region losing skid.
The Wildcats pounded out nine hits, including triples by Alexis Griffith and S’Niyah Stinson. Hodnett pitched four shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five and drove in three runs at the plate.
Apalachee got four runs in the first, four in the second, with Stinson’s two-run triple the big knock, and three more in the third. Griffith led off the fourth with a triple and scored on a one-out single by Skylar Antley to end it.
