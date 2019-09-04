BOC weighs seeking federal funds for pair of transportation-related projects

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, September 4. 2019
Comments (0)
Barrow County may seek federal funding for a pair of transportation-related projects that the county’s public works director described to the county board of commissioners as “of the utmost importance.”
During commissioners’ Aug. 27 work session, public works director Autron Hayes presented them with resolutions in support of two proposals — a study of the State Route 316/U.S. 29 corridor and preliminary engineering for the widening of Highway 211 from two to four lanes between the terminus of the future West Winder Bypass to Highway 124 near Interstate 85 in Braselton.
The county would apply for grant funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission, which is currently soliciting project proposals for its 2019 Transportation Improvement Plan program. The federally-designated metropolitan planning organization (MPO) will distribute funds for approved projects across the 20-county region, which includes Barrow. The application window opened Aug. 12 and closes Oct. 11, and Hayes told commissioners the county wanted to go ahead and present them with information in order to gain their support and obtain additional letters of support to strengthen their application. Entities applying for grant money must also provide a funding-match commitment, which Hayes estimated would likely be around 20 percent from Barrow County for each part.
See more in the Sept. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.