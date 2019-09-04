County has concerns over annexation request in Bethlehem

The Bethlehem Town Council will likely have more discussion at its Monday, Sept. 9 meeting of a request to annex property off Highway 316 into the town after Barrow County leaders aired their concerns about the request.
Town clerk Kathy Bridges said the council expects to again discuss a request by Harrison Mill Properties, LLC, to annex 49 acres at 788 Harrison Mill Rd. Tommy Hunter, representing the applicants, told the council at its Aug. 5 meeting that the applicants would like to build a single-family residential development with a target of 1.2 units per acre.
The property is currently in unincorporated Barrow County and has sat mostly undeveloped since the family purchased the property almost 20 years ago. Hunter said there were plans to develop it at one time prior to the Great Recession. The property sits within the county’s “316 Innovation Corridor” and is part of the county’s future land-use map, but the applicants believe development of a residential subdivision is more economically-feasible, Hunter said.
The county board of commissioners would need to approve of a de-annexation, and Hunter said the applicants would then seek to rezone the property from agricultural to residential development. Bethlehem’s zoning matters are currently done by the county.
