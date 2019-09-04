County has concerns over annexation request in Bethlehem

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, September 4. 2019
Comments (0)
The Bethlehem Town Council will likely have more discussion at its Monday, Sept. 9 meeting of a request to annex property off Highway 316 into the town after Barrow County leaders aired their concerns about the request.
Town clerk Kathy Bridges said the council expects to again discuss a request by Harrison Mill Properties, LLC, to annex 49 acres at 788 Harrison Mill Rd. Tommy Hunter, representing the applicants, told the council at its Aug. 5 meeting that the applicants would like to build a single-family residential development with a target of 1.2 units per acre.
The property is currently in unincorporated Barrow County and has sat mostly undeveloped since the family purchased the property almost 20 years ago. Hunter said there were plans to develop it at one time prior to the Great Recession. The property sits within the county’s “316 Innovation Corridor” and is part of the county’s future land-use map, but the applicants believe development of a residential subdivision is more economically-feasible, Hunter said.
The county board of commissioners would need to approve of a de-annexation, and Hunter said the applicants would then seek to rezone the property from agricultural to residential development. Bethlehem’s zoning matters are currently done by the county.
See more in the Sept. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.