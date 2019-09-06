Buffington: The Chateau Elan debate is fascinating

The wrangling over a plan to bulldoze vineyards and a golf course to build townhomes in Chateau Elan is a fascinating story. It involves wealth, privilege, legal, social, economic, political and community issues all tied together in a complex narrative that, in some respects, reflects the broader fractures in our society.
For those who haven’t followed that issue closely, here’s the basic story: In early 2018, the Chateau Elan resort in Braselton was sold to a Connecticut real estate firm, Wheelock Street Capital, for a reported $175 million. In an effort to recoup some of its investment, Wheelock wants to build 68 townhomes and 55 single-family houses on its resort property (the first plan called for 115 townhomes and 16 single-family, but that was later changed.)
It sounds simple enough. But it’s not.
The Chateau Elan resort facilities — winery, restaurants, luxury conference hotel, spa, equestrian center and golf courses — are intermingled with a number of very expensive housing communities. We’re talking about some homes that top $2 to $3 million. Most of those communities are behind a gate, making the area one of the most expensive and exclusive in Northeast Georgia.
Some of those homeowners are furious at the plan to develop townhomes, especially those who live around the Par 3 golf course. That golf course is reportedly losing $150,000 per year and Wheelock wants to close it and build townhomes and single-family residences on that land.
Not surprisingly, residents whose property abuts the golf course don’t want that to happen. They like their view of the green space and don’t want new housing to take its place. And they say that if the golf course is converted into housing, their homes will lose value.
An attorney representing some of those homeowners claims that the homeowners have an easement to the Par 3 property, although no paperwork apparently exists to back up that claim.
Lawyers for Chateau Elan say that Wheelock owns the property and that no legal easements exist; that if any promises were made to homeowners about the golf course, those came from builders, not Chateau Elan; and that the golf course isn’t a community-owned amenity like an HOA swimming pool. In short, Wheelock says it owns the land and can do whatever it wants to do with the golf property.
The plan to uproot some of the resort’s vineyards for townhomes has gotten less direct pushback since no homes are nearby, but some residents don’t like the plan because it would change the aesthetics around the resort’s centerpiece, the winery.
To fully understand how unusual this debate is you have to go back to 1984 when Don Panoz, a wealthy pharmaceutical entrepreneur, bought the raw land along Interstate 85 and built the Chateau Elan winery. The property was annexed into the Town of Braselton, a marriage that worked well for both the town and Panoz.
At that time, Braselton didn’t have any zoning and Panoz was left to develop his property as he saw fit. Over the years, he added more to the resort and sold off some surrounding property to developers to build the gated communities that exist there today.
When Braselton eventually did implement zoning, it classified the Chateau Elan property as a planned unit development (PUD). Under a PUD, developers are given some leeway so they don’t have to follow stricter zoning rules. It’s designed to allow unique developments like Chateau Elan to be more creative and flexible in building out a planned community.
Regardless, the Town of Braselton reportedly never interfered with what Panoz was doing on his property in the town. He was allowed to build and develop without regular planning board hearings or city council action.
Along the way, Panoz became a financial patron to Braselton, donating money to various town causes, in addition to the money his resort generates for the city (Braselton doesn’t have a city property tax, but it does get alcohol, hotel-motel and sales taxes generated by the resort.)
Although Panoz never held a public office in Braselton, his influence probably had more sway on the town than all the other public officials combined. He became the town’s benevolent benefactor. And there was another impact Chateau Elan had on Braselton: It shifted the town’s focus from the traditional old downtown area along Hwy. 53 at I-85 to Hwy. 211 at I-85. This “new Braselton” is very different than the older part of the community — wealthier, better educated and more vocal about community development issues.
In sum, the fate of Braselton as a town has become deeply intertwined with Chateau Elan financially, politically and socially over the decades.
That relationship is now being tested by Wheelock’s development plans. Although Panoz did what he wanted to do with his property without any town interference, Wheelock made a strategic mistake in taking its projects to the town’s planning commission and city council for approval.
So far, that approval hasn’t been given. The planning board has twice recommenced denial of the project.
The Braselton Town Council is slated to hear the issue this month after having punted it in August back to the planning commission.
For its part, Wheelock now claims that given the history of the property under Panoz, it really doesn’t need the town’s permission to do what it wants to do with its property. Lawyers for Wheelock point to the development of the Hampton Inn on the property a few years ago, a project that was done by Chateau Elan without any prior action or approval by Braselton officials.
Wheelock officials have been blunt about their disdain over Braselton’s lack of support for their projects. One official said that if the town turns the projects down, the investment firm could pursue building more hotels on the property rather than owner-occupied units.
Then there is this complication — four of the five members of the Braselton Town Council live in Chateau Elan.
The question is, will they listen to upset neighbors and nix the plans, thereby upsetting the town’s most important institution, or will they approve the developments and face the social and political backlash from friends and neighbors?
It’s a Hobson’s Choice.
Many of those who are vocal about the proposed developments have projected a sense of entitlement, as if they deserve special protection by the town just because they own expensive homes. (It’s always interesting how people who claim to be “conservative” and who say they want less government are often the first to go running to government for protection when it’s something they oppose.) Braselton council members certainly don’t want to face their neighbors if they approve these controversial Chateau Elan projects.
On the other hand, the council also doesn’t want to be at loggerheads with the town’s signature business, the main thing that Braselton is known for around the country. It wouldn’t be good for the city government to have a strained relationship with Chateau Elan owners.
For its part, Chateau Elan doesn’t benefit if it pursues plans that have wide opposition locally.
It could proceed with its plans regardless of what the town council does, but that might end up in court and become messy, something no resort wants.
Chateau Elan might be making a strategic mistake in plowing up green space to develop more residential units. While doing that would be a short-term boost to investors, the change in aesthetics and ensuing controversy could undermine the resort in the long-term.
The bottom line in all this is, well, the bottom line.
Chateau Elan wants to make money for its wealthy investors; local wealthy homeowners want to protect their property values; and the Town of Braselton wants to keep the money flowing in from both sides.
It’s all about the money.
It always is.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
Buffington: The Chateau Elan debate is fascinating
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)