Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, released on Aug. 29 a 62-page report on former FBI director James Comey’s handling of memos that he generated to document his interactions with President Trump in the nearly four-month period between Trump’s inauguration and his firing of Comey in May 2017.
There were two major conclusions in Horowitz’s report.
First, there was no evidence found that Comey violated any laws or leaked any classified information to the media, as Trump and his allies have incessantly and baselessly claimed for over two years now. Reporters who cover the president have noted that Trump accused Comey of doing such at least 10 times. He has been joined in that fact-free verbal assault by his minions in Congress and his pals on Fox News — from Fox and Friends to the network’s primetime slate. Their baseless claims seem to have originated from a 2017 piece for The Hill by Trump propagandist John Solomon, who reported that Comey’s memos contained classified information.
Comey took to Twitter after the IG report’s release to ask for an apology from those who floated the lies and drilled them into the minds of millions of cable news-watching people, but he won’t get one. The Trumpists have continued to shamelessly say that Comey leaked classified information. A man I know from my days in Bluffton, S.C., a county councilman who is waging a campaign for Congress, wrote on Facebook that Comey should have been tossed in prison after claiming to have read Horowitz’s report.
Comey is far from a perfect man, simultaneously arrogant and patriotic. Trump loyalists and those in Congress like Sen. Lindsay Graham, who will sacrifice their reputation to protect the president, by and large think he’s a jerk for refusing to bend the knee to their dear ruler.
And they were no doubt tickled to death about the second big conclusion from the report, in which Horowitz blistered Comey for violating FBI policy by failing to turn over the memos after Trump fired him and then leaking their contents through a friend to Michael Schmidt at The New York Times.
Contrary to Comey’s point of view, Horowitz argued the memos were public and not personal records and should have been left with the FBI. He wrote that Comey’s failure to adhere strictly to bureau policy set a “dangerous example.”
Horowitz has a reputation of being a straight-up guy and, in today’s political climate, is capable of equally offending both sides. But as we say in journalism, context is everything. And this report lacks some significant and crucial context when it comes to Comey’s actions with the memos.
As the memos detail, Trump summoned Comey to dinner for a loyalty pledge and urged him during a one-on-one meeting later (after asking everyone else to leave the room) to drop an FBI investigation into the president’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, a day after Flynn had been fired. Comey declined and he was fired three months later, a not-so-subtle attempt by Trump to quash the Russia investigation.
Trump’s conduct memorialized in the memos was not normal, so what was Comey to do?
Comey said he decided to leak the memos because he felt the issue was “of incredible importance to the nation, as a whole” and that leaking was “something I had to do if I love this country.”
He also admitted to hoping his actions would spark the appointment of a special counsel. They did and Robert Mueller’s findings were and continue to be useful.
Horowitz, though, contends that Comey could have disclosed his information through appropriate channels without leaking “sensitive law enforcement information.”
“Comey’s own personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records, especially given the other lawful and appropriate actions he could have taken to achieve his desired end,” he wrote.
But what should be more important? Following protocol to the T when it comes to handling government records or alerting the public of a public official’s efforts to stop an investigation into an ally as part of a broader mystery (Russian election interference), even when the two conflict with each other?
As Benjamin Wittes writes for Lawfare, Horowitz has determined “that it is misconduct for a law enforcement officer to publicly disclose an effort to shut down his investigation.”
Here’s Harry Litman, a legal analyst who appears regularly on all the cable news channels, writing for The Washington Post: “A huge fire had broken out, and Horowitz is now castigating Comey for using a noncompliant fire extinguisher.”
Horowitz is surely a devoted public servant, but his tunnel vision and his inability to recognize the bigger picture, at least in this report, doesn’t help anyone. He insists Comey should have gone through proper channels, but if he had stuck to protocol, the public would likely not know nearly as much as it does now. Furthermore, Comey has said he didn’t go through the Justice Department because he didn’t trust its leadership under Trump. And who could legitimately blame him?
At the end of the day, a bureaucrat can scold Comey for not being a good-enough bureaucrat and for coloring outside of the lines.
But history will ultimately view Comey as an imperfect man with noble intentions who loved his country and sought to thwart attempts to undermine a democracy.
