Terrell: The right man at the right time

I am growing tired of American politics.
The weariness began midway through Barack Obama’s initial term.
No, I didn’t vote for him. There was something about him that made me not trust him.
I did, however, feel that if he got elected it would be good for the country here at home and internationally. It didn’t take long for me to see that wasn’t going to happen.
At the same time, I found it hard to support John McCain, as well as Mitt Romney.
Even though McCain was a war hero, there were a lot of veterans, including some Vietnam prisoners of war, who did not have nice things to say about him.
There were stories that he got to where he was because of family, not because of daring exploits and fearless leadership. Too many veterans were saying too many things to think he was the right man to go to Washington.
He certainly wasn’t a Dwight Eisenhower, and he proved that on the Senate floor more than once prior to his presidential candidacy, as well as after his run.
Mitt Romney jumped into the scene by default. There were some nice things said about him as a person but he never appeared presidential. I voted for Romney because the other candidate wasn’t any better.
Then in 2016 a hoard of “wannabes” jumped into the presidential race for both parties. I knew I couldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton, ever, even with a gun to my head. Talk about baggage. She showed up with more baggage than the U.S. Post Office delivers in a month.
I still can’t understand why she is not in prison or why she believes she never did anything wrong.
At the time, on the Republican side of the race, there were, I felt, some decent candidates although I didn’t think any, especially Jeb Bush, could handle Washington, D.C.
Out of the group came Donald Trump. I liked him early on because he called Washington a “swamp” and he said he would drain it. He was not then, and is not today, your average politician. Matter of fact, I don’t classify him as a politician.
There were things about him I didn’t like; his tweets, his gorilla tact, his cocky attitude.
On the other hand, I liked his message. I liked the fact that he was confident in his abilities, confident he could win and confident he could make the changes we needed militarily and economically.
He won the election because half of the country liked him, even though the other half didn’t. He won because the Electoral College prevented six to 10 states from getting together and electing a candidate because they could produce more votes than the other 40 states.
Trump won the Office of the President because of the foresight of brave patriots that built a republic rather than a democracy or a kingdom who then left us written guidelines to survive.
We are now, however, at a dangerous crossroads in our history and in the future of this country. We are staring at a national crisis and we are a divided country.
Every day the Democrats, along with a free ride from the national media, march closer and closer to changing America and they appear they are willing to do so at any cost.
There has been no rest for President Trump since he took office. The left have argued with him at every turn.
They have voted against numerous proposals that would benefit the United States and her people.
On a daily basis the Democrats, the socialists and those that lean to the left have fired barrage after barrage at the man in the White House.
They continually threaten contempt charges and throw subpoenas like they are going out of style.
Trump has been accused of everything; of lying, collusion with Russia, cheating on his taxes, and obstructing justice through his meddling with the affairs of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The left has scheduled hearing after hearing, wasted hundreds, probably thousands, of hours of congressional time when our members of Congress would be better off conducting the business of this nation.
The Democratic Socialists have passed no legislation to benefit the country. They have spent every day attacking Trump and the Republican Party, and getting paid to do it. Shameful!
Their next goal is impeachment. They may achieve their goal but it will be a heavy cost to the republic.
The left’s socialist agenda wants everything free for all, limited freedom of speech, gun control, a re-write of our Constitution and higher taxes. They don’t understand that “freedom is not free!”
Is Trump everything he thinks he is? Of course not! Far from it.
Has he been a good president to date? The answer is yes if you can overlook his comments and tactics.
Employment is up, the economy is better than at any time in the past eight to 12 years, our allies have more trust in us now than in the recent past, and our military has made great strides in our campaigns around the globe.
Like him or not, President Trump has been the right man at the right time in history to occupy the White House.
It’s tough to stay interested in politics, but for the sake of our country I hope he’s around for another four years.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
