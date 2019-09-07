Jacks: Homemade candy bars can last you longer

Well, football season is officially started and Georgia is out on a winning note. It may have been a road game but you couldn’t tell that by the stands. The entire stadium at Vanderbilt was a sea of red.
Georgia fans definitely back their team no matter where they play. I look forward to watching the combo of Jake Fromm and DeAndre Swift play this year.
Would like to send special birthday wishes to my grandson, Tucker Jacks, who turned 17 on Sept. 1, and also to Cheryl Mangum. And special wishes to my long-time friend since first grade, Kay Young Fish.
—
When you go into a store, have you ever wondered how hard or how easy it would be to make your favorite candy bar instead of buying them? Making them homemade makes them so much better and you can make enough to last for a while and even freeze them for later. Most of them are rather simple to make, I have found out.
When I ate candy, one of my favorites was the peanut butter cup. Looking at the recipe you will see just how easy they are to make.
Peanut
Butter Cups
Ingredients
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1/4 cup unsalted butter
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
24 ounces milk chocolate, finely chopped (or substitute milk chocolate chips)
1/4 cup vegetable shortening
Directions
Line a mini muffin tin with paper liners, set aside. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
In a medium saucepan, combine the peanut butter, butter, and brown sugar over medium heat. Heat until completely melted and starting to bubble a little, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat. Add the powdered sugar half a cup at a time, stirring until completely combined with the peanut butter mixture after each addition. Set aside and let cool. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate chips and shortening in the microwave on 50-percent power in 30-second increments, until completely melted, stirring after each burst. Using a small cookie scoop or a couple of teaspoons, spoon melted chocolate into the bottom of each lined muffin cup. Use a heaping teaspoon to scoop out the peanut butter mixture. Roll it into a ball, and then flatten it slightly into a disk. Place on the prepared baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Once finished with all of the peanut butter mixture, refrigerate both the muffin tins and the peanut butter patties for about 30 minutes. Place a peanut butter patty on top of each chocolate-lined muffin tin. Then use a scoop or spoon to add more melted chocolate on top and around each peanut butter patty. (If the melted chocolate firmed up, just pop it back into the microwave at 50-percent power for 30 seconds or so to re-melt.)
Refrigerate again for 30 minutes, then they’re ready to serve! Store at room temperature for up to 1 month or in the freezer for up to 3 months. You can keep at room temperature in an airtight container if you’re going to serve them the same day, but they’ll start to get soft if not at cool room temperature.
—
My son’s all-time favorite candy bar was always the Kit Kat bar. He was surprised when he came home to find I had made him a batch of homemade ones. He told me they weren’t going to be as good. He soon changed his mind and began asking for more homemade ones.
Kit Kat bars
Ingredients
3/4 cup unsalted butter
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
25 regular-size marshmallows
12-ounce milk chocolate chips
1 ounce unsweetened baking chocolate
5 cups Rice Krispies cereal
11-ounce butterscotch chips
1 cup peanut butter chips
Directions
In a large mixing bowl, add marshmallows, milk chocolate chips and baking chocolate. Set aside.
In a large pot, bring to a boil the sugar, cream and butter over medium high heat. Once boiling, continue to boil for 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Pour hot mixture over marshmallows and chocolate. Using an electric mixer, beat until chocolate has melted and mixture is smooth (about two minutes). Melt butterscotch and peanut butter chips together in microwave bowl for one minute. Stir and heat at 30-second intervals until fully melted. In a large bowl, combine rice cereal, melted butterscotch and about 1/3 of the chocolate mixture. Mix completely. In a parchment paper, lined 13x9 baking dish, pour 1/3 of chocolate Mixture over cereal, spreading with a knife. Allow to set up in refrigerator, about 1-2 hours. Remove and cut into bite sized pieces.
—
The most requested homemade candy bar that I make is the Almond Joy/Mounds candy bar. If you like coconut and like either of these candy bars, then you will love these candy bars. They are so much better than anything you can buy in a store.
Almond Joy or
Mounds Candy Bar
Ingredients
1 (14-ounce bag) sweetened coconut flakes
1/2 cup powdered sugar
4 Tbsps. butter, softened
2 Tbsps. corn syrup (Karo syrup-white)
20-24 almonds (you can use raw, toasted, whatever you have)
16-ounce chocolate coating (I personally use milk chocolate chips and gulf wax)
Directions
Combine coconut, powdered sugar, butter, and corn syrup in a mixer bowl. Beat on low speed until thoroughly combine. (Can mix all ingredients together and mix in a nitro blender, this is how I make mine).
Line a large baking sheet with wax paper. Scoop small mounds of the coconut mixture onto the lined baking sheet and form into bars. (Wet your fingers if necessary to keep the mixture from sticking to you.) Press one almond into the top of each bar, refrigerate 30-60 minutes to allow the bars to harden slightly. (You can use candy mold if you wish to.) Line another baking sheet with wax paper. Melt candy coating according to package directions. Using a fork, dip the candy bars into the melted chocolate and tap gently to remove excess chocolate. Place on lined baking sheet to harden.
—
Another popular candy bar I enjoy making and sharing with friends is the Snickers candy bar. This is a big hit with my son and his buddies. They always want to know when I’m going to make more.
Snickers candy bar
Ingredients
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided
3 Tbsps., plus 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
7 ounces marshmallow fluff
1 1/2 cups confectioner’s powdered sugar
1 cup dry roasted unsalted peanuts
11 ounces caramels
1/4 cup heavy cream
Directions
Line the bottom of an 11x7-inch baking pan with parchment wax paper.
To make the first layer, in a small bowl, combine 1 cup chocolate chips and 3 Tbsps. peanut butter. Microwave on high for 60 seconds at full power and stir to combine.
Microwave a few more seconds if needed, until the chocolate is melted and smooth.
Pour chocolate mixture into prepared pan and spread evenly. Place baking pan in the freezer until the layer is hard, about 2 to 3 minutes. Meanwhile in a medium-sized bowl combine marshmallow fluff, 1/4 cup peanut butter and powdered sugar. Using a wooden spoon or strong spatula, stir until a soft dough ball forms. Remove nougat from the bowl and press on top of hardened chocolate layer. Sprinkle peanuts on top of nougat and gently press them down. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine caramels and heavy cream. Stir constantly until caramels have melted and cream is incorporated.
Pour immediately over the peanut layer and use the back of a spoon to spread evenly.
Refrigerate until caramels have set about five minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, melt the remaining chocolate and peanut butter by microwaving for a few seconds. Pour over caramel layer and spread evenly. Place in fridge for 10 minutes or until chocolate layer has hardened.
—
Another rather simple candy to make are chocolate turtles.
Homemade Turtles
(caramel pecan
and chocolate clusters)
Ingredients
24 store-bought caramels
100 pecan halves, toasted
1 to 2 bags dark chocolate chips (10.5-ounce bags)
2-4 Tbsps. heavy cream
Directions
Melt caramels in heavy cream in the microwave. Cool until you can roll into balls.
Place the tips of four toasted pecans together so they make a square with their inner tips, creating the legs. Squish a 2-tsp.-sized caramel ball on top to connect all four pecans.
Place pecans/caramel clusters in freezer for about 15 minutes. Melt chocolate in microwave at 50-percent power or 3 minutes. Beat until smooth.
Pick up caramel/pecan cluster, drizzle chocolate on bottom and flip back over onto frozen pan. Drizzle chocolate on top to cover the other side of the caramel.
Repeat until the other clusters have chocolate on top and bottom. Let sit until chocolate sets.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
