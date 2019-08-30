Football: Bulldoggs fall in four overtimes to Cedar Shoals

The 50th anniversary of football inside the confines of W. Clair Harris Stadium on Aug. 30 was worthy of the price of admission and then some.
In an ending that saw both teams with opportunities to take the victory, it took overtime — four of them to be exact — to settle the deal. In a game of momentum gained and momentum lost, it was the Cedar Shoals High School Jaguars who took a 49-43 win over Winder-Barrow in what turned out to be one of the most memorable contests played at W. Clair Harris Stadium in recent seasons.
It was a tough loss to swallow for the host Bulldoggs, who for the second straight week lost close to an Athens school.
“I am 100 percent proud of this team,” WBHS coach Ed Dudley said after the marathon contest. “There were no losers tonight. Both teams played their hearts out.”
In the fourth overtime, the Bulldoggs (0-2) elected to take possession first. J.C. Green advanced the football to the Cedar Shoals 3-yard line after three consecutive runs before a turnover ended the drive.
The Jaguars (2-0) then needed just one play to cover 15 yards against an exhausted WBHS defense.
Jhaydon Sullivan scored on a 3-yard run on the first overtime series for Dudley’s team followed by Harlin Brown’s point-after kick.
Cedar Shoals then had its overtime possession and needed just one play to reach the end zone on a 15-yard run by Jerdavian Colbert. Initially the Jaguars had lined up to go for two points, but a procedure penalty forced them to try for one instead.
Jaylan Rusher then scored in the second overtime for Cedar Shoals on a 4-yard keeper. The Bulldoggs matched the score on a 7-yard run by Green and Harlin’s kick.
It took WBHS three plays to find the end zone in the third overtime on Green’s 7-yard run. Teams had to go for two points beginning with the third overtime and Sullivan successfully converted.
Both teams were hanging by a thread at that point, dealing with exhaustion, and it was tough for the defenses to make a stop. The Jaguars scored on their third overtime possession on a 9-yard pass from Rusher and also converted the 2-point try.
The Bulldoggs almost had a chance to win at the end of regulation. Carson Jackson made a catch in the final seconds of the fourth quarter racing toward the end zone, but a massive hit by Cedar Shoals caused a fumble with six seconds left, resulting in overtime.
With the game tied 21-21 with four minutes to play in regulation, the Bulldoggs briefly moved inside the Cedar Shoals side of the field before a procedure penalty moved them back. The Jaguars stuffed a WBHS run on second and 15 but were called for an unsportsmanlike penalty, moving the football back inside Jaguar territory at the 41.
The Bulldoggs were still not able to convert a first down and punted the football back to Cedar Shoals.
With only 2:21 remaining, the Jaguars set up at the 20 but ended up at their own 1-yard line after an intentional grounding call. The punt put WBHS in position to win the game starting at the 41 of Cedar Shoals with 1:14 left.
An interception by the Jaguars in the end zone, however, was returned all the way to the 49 with 36 seconds left. Winder-Barrow’s Timmy Pressley would return the favor with an interception, racing to the Cedar 36 in a wild fourth quarter.
Trailing by eight at halftime, Cedar Shoals took the second half kick and marched 80 yards, capped by a 15-run touchdown run by Colbert at the 9:52 mark of the third.
The two-point conversion attempt initially failed, but a penalty on WBHS gave the Jaguars another try and they made it count on a successful run by Colbert to even the score at 14-14. A key play on the drive was a 35-yard pass from quarterback Jaylan Rusher to Rickil Willingham in which the receiver made the reception in double coverage.
The Bulldoggs looked to regain the lead on their first series of the second half and got a 58-yard pass hookup from Sullivan to Brett Landis to move inside Cedar Shoals territory. The duo also connected on a play from the Jaguar 25-yard line to the eight to set up first and goal.
Green regained the lead for Winder-Barrow on a 3-yard run with 6:32 still left in the third quarter.
The offensive line of Jacob Merrifield, Logan Cropper, Reese Maxwell, Levi Vertrees and Jacob Atkinson had another strong performance in the trenches. Merrifield also made some key defensive plays, including a backfield tackle on a third-and-1 play in the third quarter.
Trailing by seven with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Cedar Shoals successfully converted a fake punt to get into Bulldogg territory. The drive would stall again, however, thanks in part to an offensive holding call.
Cedar Shoals faced a fourth-and-16 at the WBHS 26 in the first minute of the fourth quarter but converted on a touchdown pass from Rusher to Jaiden Williams.
With the score tied once again, the Bulldogg offense went three-and-out, giving the football back to the visitors from Athens. The Jaguars took over at their 25 and moved to the WBHS 27 where they were unable to convert a fourth and eight.
WBHS took the game’s opening kickoff at its own 35-yard line and were deep inside Jaguar territory on just two plays. Sullivan ran for 23 yards on a quarterback keeper, followed by a 13-yard run by Green. Sullivan then added a 6-yard run before Cedar Shoals was called on being offsides.
After moving to a first-and-goal on another strong run by Green, it was Sullivan who finished off the final 6 yards for a touchdown. Brown’s kick gave the Bulldoggs a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.
Cedar Shoals began its first offensive possession of the game at its own 21-yard line and gained one first down before being forced to punt. WBHS took over at its own 41-yard but went three-and-out.
The Bulldoggs eventually moved in front 14-0 on a 9-yard pass from Sullivan to Jett Clack on third-and-goal with 10:24 left before halftime. The score was set up by a 37-yard pass on third-an- 12 from Sullivan to Brent Walker.
The Sullivan-to-Walker completion set WBHS up with a first-and-goal at the 1, but two negative running plays forced the team into a third-and-9 attempt.
Cedar Shoals climbed back into the contest on a 45-yard pass from Rusher to Willingham with 7:59 left before halftime. The point after attempt failed to leave the score at 14-6.
The Jaguars missed a 41-yard field goal attempt with 20 seconds left before halftime.
Winder-Barrow is off next week before hosting Flowery Branch on Sept. 13.
—
CS 0 6 8 7 7 7 8 6 — 49
WB 7 7 7 0 7 7 8 0 — 43
WB—Jhaydon Sullivan 6 run (Harlin Brown kick)
WB—Jett Clack 9 pass from Sullivan (Brown kick)
CS—Rickil Willingham 45 pass from Jaylan Rusher (kick failed)
CS—Jerdavian Colbert 15 run (Colbert run)
WB—J.C. Green 3 run (Brown kick)
CS—Jaiden Williams 26 pass from Rusher (kick good)
WB—Sullivan 3 run (Brown kick)
CS—Colbert 15 run (kick good)
CS—Rusher 4 run (kick good)
WB—Green 7 run (Brown kick)
WB—Green 7 run (Sullivan run)
CS—Rusher 9 pass (conversion good)
CS—Colbert 15 run
