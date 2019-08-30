Football: QB Chandler, North Oconee cruise past Apalachee

Apalachee came into its 2019 home opener Friday night hoping to slow down a potent North Oconee offense and produce more points of their own. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they weren’t able to accomplish either.
Junior quarterback Bubba Chandler threw for 218 yards and three touchdown passes and added another score on the ground as the Titans pummeled the Wildcats 41-7 in a non-region contest at R. Harold Harrison Stadium. North Oconee moved to 2-0 on the year, while Apalachee dropped to 0-2.
The Wildcats weren’t able to generate much of anything offensively, managing just 31 yards in the first half and 101 for the night, a large chunk of which came on the final possession of the game with a running clock in effect.
A big defensive play gave Apalachee an early spark when senior defensive back Hayden Goss picked off a Chandler pass and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 9:27 remaining in the first quarter.
But that advantage only lasted a little more than nine minutes of game time. A 3-yard punt by the Wildcats later in the first set up North Oconee at the Apalachee 21-yard line, and the Titans punched it in a few plays later on a 5-yard pass from Chandler to Max Tumblin with four seconds left in the quarter.
After Apalachee came up empty-handed on the following possession, the Titans marched 62 yards on their next drive and got a 37-yard field goal from Phillip Ard to take a 10-7 lead halfway through the second quarter. They extended that lead to 17-7 with 2:23 left in the half when Chandler hit a wide-open Griffin Trest from 28 yards out.
And then they came up with a huge play on special teams. Apalachee worked the ball down to North Oconee 25 and called timeout with one second left in the half to set up for a 42-yard field goal try. But Adrian Lopez’s attempt was blocked and scooped up by Adam Weynand, who bolted to the house untouched from 75 yards away to give the Titans a 24-7 advantage in the locker room.
The Titans continued to pour it on in the third quarter as Chandler engineered a pair of touchdown drives. On the first drive, he faked a hand-off to the right and then raced around the left end untouched from 21 yards out. Later in the quarter, Gavin Bloom made a diving catch in the end zone on a missile from Chandler to make it 38-7. Thomas Dowis’ fourth-quarter field goal capped the scoring.
It was the second consecutive 40-point output for the Titans, who throttled Putnam County 40-14 in their opener on Aug. 23.
Meanwhile, after an 18-7 loss to Monroe Area in their opener on Aug. 23, the Apalachee offense was kept off the scoreboard with penalties biting the Wildcats a handful of times. An illegal shift on the offensive line wiped out a 79-yard touchdown pass from Todd Jones to Goss.
Apalachee will visit Madison County on Sept. 6 in another non-region battle.
N 7 17 14 3 — 41
A 7 0 0 0 — 7
A—Hayden Goss 51 interception return (Adrian Lopez kick)
N—Max Tumblin 5 pass from Bubba Chandler (Phillip Ard kick)
N—Ard 37 FG
N—Griffin Trest 28 pass from Chandler (Ard kick)
N—Adam Weynand 75 blocked kick return (Ard kick)
N—Chandler 21 run (Ard kick)
N—Gavin Bloom 19 pass from Chandler (Ard kick)
N—Thomas Dowis 20 FG
