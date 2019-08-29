Auburn man receives life sentence for 2017 killing of neighbor, dog

Thursday, August 29. 2019
An Auburn man who shot and killed his neighbor and his dog in July 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison.
Larry Bates, who was earlier convicted of murder and animal cruelty, was sentenced to life, plus 10 years, on Monday, Aug. 26 in Barrow County Superior Court.
Bates, then 46, shot and killed his neighbor from across the street, Paul Wilson, 44, a little after 1 a.m. on July 2, 2017 while Wilson was walking his dog, Scooter, on Crest Pointe Court in Auburn. Wilson had just returned home from working at a restaurant in Lawrenceville. Wilson’s wife, Beth, heard the gunshots and ran from their home and found her husband and the dog shot to death. Bates walked past her during the incident and was yelling at her, Beth Wilson said at the time.
The murder followed a weeks-long dispute between Bates and the Wilsons as Bates repeatedly alleged that Scooter and the Wilsons’ other dog, which escaped and ran home during the shooting, were defecating in his yard. The Wilsons had denied that allegation, but Paul had offered to pick up any dog feces in the yard in an attempt to ease tensions. Bates later confessed to Auburn police that he shot Wilson and the dog because he believed the dogs were defecating in his yard.
