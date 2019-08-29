Softball: Big fifth inning propels Winder-Barrow past Habersham Central, 5-4

The Winder-Barrow softball team snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday, Aug. 27, with a 5-4 win at Habersham Central in a key GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
The Bulldoggs (3-7, 2-3 region) scored all five of their runs Tuesday in the top of the fifth inning, erasing a 3-0 deficit in the process, and the bottom of the order got the rally started.
Alexis Valdez was hit by a pitch to open the frame and later moved to third on a one-out single by pitcher Alisah Lopez. Kendal Miller's RBI groundout put Winder-Barrow on the board, and then the Bulldoggs struck for four two-out runs to grab the lead. An RBI double by Rachel Harwell and an RBI single by Bekah Freeman tied the game, and, after Marissa Metz reached on an error, she stole second and Freeman came home on an error by the Habersham shortstop to give Winder-Barrow the lead. Abby Polk's RBI double extended it to 5-3.
Habersham (6-5, 2-3) cut the lead to 5-4 in the sixth and mounted a two-out threat against Lopez in the seventh. Kilee Thomas reached on a two-out single, and Reagan Hart followed with a bloop single between short and left, but Thomas was thrown out by Valdez trying to advance to third, ending the game.
Dayton Power led the Bulldoggs at the plate with two hits. Lopez went the distance in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits over seven innings. She walked two and struck out one.
Winder-Barrow resumes region play Thursday, Aug. 29 when its hosts Dacula at 6 p.m. The Falcons come into play at 10-2 overall and 5-0 in region play. It will be the second of three meetings this year between the two teams. Dacula won 4-3 at home Aug. 13.
