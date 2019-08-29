Football: Bulldoggs look to bounce back against Cedar Shoals

There were bright spots in the Aug. 24 season opener for the Winder-Barrow High School football team, but there were also areas which can be improved upon.
That was the sentiment of second-year Bulldogg head coach Ed Dudley earlier this week as the coaches and players began preparing for Cedar Shoals High School. The game will be the 2019 home opener for WBHS and will be the first regular season game on the new playing surface at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
“We had some execution problems against Clarke Central,” Dudley said of his team’s 44-36 setback. “We also gave up too many explosive plays. I was still proud of how our players performed after having to wait an extra day. We just came up a little short in the end.”
The season opener at Billy Henderson Stadium in Athens was delayed until Saturday due to heavy rain and lightning in the area the previous night.
In facing the second team in as many weeks from Athens, the WBHS coach is expecting another battle.
“Cedar Shoals is another strong opponent, there’s no doubt about it,” Dudley said. “We have a tough schedule this season but hopefully these opponents will help us down the road.”
The Jaguars enter this Friday’s matchup at 1-0 after a season-opening 18-8 victory against Madison County.
“It will probably be a four-quarter slugfest,” Dudley said of the matchup with Cedar Shoals. “I expect it to be the same as it was a year ago. It was down to the wire before we came out on top.”
One key to success this Friday will be the play of Jhaydon Sullivan, who had a standout effort against Clarke Central. Sullivan rushed for 84 yards and threw for another 110. Brett Landis had six catches for 64 yards, including a touchdown reception of 25 yards from Sullivan.
“Some of our players around him have to step up,” Dudley said. “We had too many dropped passes against Clarke Central.”
Not having any self-inflicted wounds will also be high on the priority list for the Bulldoggs. Defensively WBHS will look to get more pressure on the quarterback. In the loss to Clarke Central, the Gladiators compiled more than 450 yards of total offense, including Isaac Ward throwing for 245 and four scores.
Being at home may provide WBHS the extra boost it needs. Dudley said the Bulldoggs feed off the enthusiasm of their fans and said he was appreciative of the large turnout on Saturday, even after the game was postponed a day.
“That is one of the best things about Winder-Barrow football,” the coach said. “This community really supports this program. We were disappointed in the fact we lost on Saturday but not disappointed with the overall effort.”
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
