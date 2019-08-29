Football: Apalachee looks for more offense against high-powered North Oconee

Despite an 18-7 season-opening loss at Monroe Area last week, Apalachee coach Tony Lotti was pleased with the effort of his team, particularly on the defensive end.
The Wildcats may need an even stronger effort Friday, Aug. 30, when they host high-powered North Oconee.
“My kids played really hard and gave themselves a chance (against Monroe Area); they just ran out of gas, so to speak, at the end,” Lotti said. “It was a very physical game on both sides against a very good team, and now we’ve got to get ready for another very good team.”
The Wildcat defense got some help last week from both a veteran and a newcomer. Senior Jared Clark, an all-region cornerback a year ago who slid over to safety, had an interception against the Purple Hurricanes, while sophomore Colby Sikes also picked off a pass.
“Jared has consistently improved. He and Shaan (Cook) have really become leaders out there,” Lotti said. “Colby has really stepped up. He’s a student of the game and a really good young football player who’s going to give you everything he’s got. I’m really excited about him and very pleased with the secondary so far. But they’ve got a very tough test coming Friday.”
North Oconee is in a resurgence under third-year head coach Tyler Aurandt, who took over a team that had gone 0-10 in 2016 and went just 1-9 in 2017. But last year, the Titans jumped to 9-3, breaking a four-year playoff drought, and are off to a hot start this season, routing Putnam County 40-14 in their opener Aug. 23.
Junior Bubba Chandler has taken over as the starting quarterback and has “a really good arm,” Lotti said.
“I’ve watched him (on film) throw the ball 50 yards off his back foot,” Lotti said of Chandler. “He’s definitely capable of picking teams apart, and if he gets in a good rhythm, we will be in trouble. We’ve got to force him to make some difficult throws and give him looks that maybe he’s not used to and challenge him.”
The Titans also have a talented sophomore running back in Rodrick Finch, who Lotti describes as a “tough north and south guy,” and a two-way standout in senior running back/linebacker Adam Weynand, who was an all-state player on defense last fall.
“Defensively, they look similar to what they were last year,” Lotti said of the Titans, who made a late stand in their own red zone in last year’s contest between the two teams to hold off the Wildcats 17-13 in Bogart. “It’s going to be a big task for our offense.”
Apalachee’s lone score against Monroe Area came on a 51-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback AJ Forbing to Cook. Forbing finished the night 5-of-9 for 83 yards, while junior Todd Jones added 62 yards on 3-of-9 passing. But the Wildcats’ running game was kept quiet as the Wildcats managed just 45 rushing yards on 27 attempts.
“We had some penalties and made some mistakes on our side of things that caused us to not be able to execute like I expect us to,” Lotti said. “On the flip side, Monroe’s front line and linebackers were really good, but we’ve got to do some things more consistently. Every play, a defense is giving you something in order to take something else away. We’ve got to do a better job of recognizing what that is. I feel good about our ability to throw the football, and if you’re going to give us 10-yard outs, we’ll take that. But sometimes, it’s hard for teenagers to focus and recognize those things.”
The Wildcats’ 2019 home opener will be their first game on the new synthetic turf at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
“I think the kids are just ready and excited to play a home game,” Lotti said. “We’ve been able to practice a few days on the turf and get used to it. Because of the padding underneath it, it’s got a little different feel to it than some of the other turf fields we’ve played on. But at the end of the day, the turf you’re playing on doesn’t make you jump offsides or miss a block.
“We’ve just got to line up and play.”
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
