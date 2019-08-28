New high school name set for October

Wednesday, August 28. 2019
A name for the third Barrow County High School will be recommended at board of education’s October voting meeting.
Dale Simpson, principal for the new school, which the school system has designated as “Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy,” reported on a survey the district did about the naming.
Simpson said the survey include 213 responses, and he said those included suggestions for names.
Of that number, 74 percent came from parents or guardians, he said. School system employees were 11 percent and students were 10 percent of the sample. The other 5 percent were community members, according to the chart.
See more in the Aug. 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
