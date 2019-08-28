Developer to present revised request for Hwy. 211 property

A Lawrenceville-based developer still has plans to develop 86.8 acres of land off Highway 211 just outside the Winder city limits and will come back before the Barrow County Planning Commission in September with a revised request.
Corridor Development, Inc. will seek a rezoning of the property at 627 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder, owned by the Betty Jo B. Maddox Estate and Chris Maddox, to develop it as a Master Planned Development. The company originally sought to rezone the property to R-3 Residential in order to build 182 single-family detached homes and 128 single-family townhomes, but the planning commission tabled the matter at its July meeting, at the request of Corridor after several nearby residents raised concerns about the scope and impact of the proposed project.
The case was tabled until the Aug. 15 commission meeting, but Corridor withdrew the initial request prior to that meeting and will now seek to develop it as a Master Planned Development. Doing so requires both a rezoning of the property and the granting of a special-use request, county planning manager Rebecca Whiddon said.
Comments on a Facebook post about Corridor’s original proposal focused on the potential negative impact the project could have on surrounding property values and the impact the timing of construction on such a large development could have on traffic in the area as construction on the nearby West Winder Bypass progresses.
As he did after the July meeting, Shane Lanham, an attorney representing Corridor, confirmed on Aug. 26 that the company now plans to build 240-250 single-family detached homes.
“We thought (initially-proposed townhomes) were a good idea, but we always try to listen to the folks in the community,” Lanham said. He added that Corridor has “gotten a lot of interest” from prospective homebuilding companies to join the project but was not ready to “go public” with its selection.
The planning commission is scheduled to have a public hearing on the revised request at its Sept. 19 meeting. Its recommendation will then go to the county board of commissioners on Oct. 8.
