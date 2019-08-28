Planners deny Chateau Elan requests

Wednesday, August 28. 2019
Efforts by Chateau Elan to build townhouses and some additional single-family homes in its development have again been shot down by Braselton leaders.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of Chateau Elan’s request to change its master plan and a variance to allow 68 townhomes and 55 single-family homes at its Aug. 26 meeting. The matter now goes to the Braselton Town Council for final action.
Chateau Elan applied in March 2019 for the project, which calls for clearing out some of its vineyards behind the winery for one group of townhomes and for closing its Par 3 golf course and building both townhomes and single-family homes on that property.
Following multiple deferrals, the issues came before the Braselton council Aug. 12, but was remanded back to the planning board since the project had been modified from its original design.
In the end, those modifications didn’t sway planning board members.
“I think the application being proposed tonight, even with the planning director’s recommendations, simply do not meet multiple town standards,” said planning board member Billy Edwards in making a motion to deny the request. “They’re proposing this in our town’s most renowned area and they’re establishing a dangerous precedent for future applications.”
See more in the Aug. 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
