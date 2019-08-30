Buffington: How should we talk about Israel?

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar and President Donald Trump all have something in common: All three have trotted out anti-Semitic rhetoric in recent weeks to further their own political agendas.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this kind of thing in American politics.
The KKK, a one-time political force in the nation, has always been anti-Semitic and helped create the atmosphere that led to the lynching of Leo Frank in Georgia in 1915. Henry Ford, the man most responsible for modern American manufacturing ideas, was a virulent anti-Semite. There was an American Nazi party in the 1930s and our nation turned away Jewish refugees in 1939 because of anti-Semitic political pressure in Congress (some of those refugees were later murdered by Hitler.) Charles Lindbergh, the celebrated aviator, was an anti-Semite and a member of the America First Committee which opposed Americans fighting Fascism in the 1930s.
Although anti-Semitic beliefs have become less prevalent in America over the decades, there has been a recent rise in anti-Jewish hate crimes, including last year’s murders in a Pittsburg synagogue by an avowed white nationalist. The march in Charlottesville in 2017 had a strong anti-Semitic tone. The pendulum is swinging backward.
Tlaib, Omar and Trump have all added fuel to this rise in anti-Jewish sentiment with remarks that used anti-Jewish tropes: That Jews use money to buy influence, or are part of some world-wide conspiracy.
One might understand those kinds of remarks coming from Omar and Tlaib, both Muslims who have a history of anti-Jewish comments, but coming from the president, it’s shocking.
Trump recently said that American Jews who vote for Democrats are “disloyal” to Israel, a trope used to paint Jews as not being loyal citizens.
All of this has create a poisonous atmosphere for any discussion about Israel, or its policies and politics. That was difficult even before that trio made their comments; it’s almost impossible now.
So how should we talk about Israel?
There’s a difference between having a discussion about the Israeli government’s policies, and lowering oneself to anti-Semitic remarks that questions the value of Jews as a people.
From afar, Americans tend to think Israel is united. It isn’t. Multiple political parties exist within Israel, as do multiple religious beliefs, from Orthodox Jews to secular Jews. Israel is not monolithic in either its religious or political persuasions. Within Israel, there are a multitude of debates and political discussions about Israeli policies. (Nor are American Jews monolithic in their beliefs. Israel is just one issue American Jews consider in the political realm and they are not all united in their beliefs about Israeli policies.)
The issues in Israel are terribly complex, surrounded by myths and a seething hatred on all sides. The tensions — and violence — between the Israeli government and Palestinians has become a smoldering proxy war among the powers in the region, with Iran, Syria, and a variety of terrorist groups vying for influence.
It’s not an overstatement to say that many Palestinians hate Jews and many Jews in Israel hate Palestinians and other Arabs in the area. Decades of death and violence has destroyed trust in the region.
I say all of that having visited Israel in few years back, spending time in both Israel with a Jewish family and in the West Bank among Palestinians. I visited settlers in a controversial Jewish settlement in the West Bank, spent a couple of days with a Palestinian family, walked with an Israeli military patrol in the troubled city of Hebron and traveled to the troubled Gaza Strip. I came away shaken by the intensity of hatred and mistrust I heard from all sides and the lack of any consensus on a way forward for the area to have peace.
America has a vital interest in Israel. We give the country over $3 billion each year and it has long been a military ally to the U.S.
There is also a deeper relationship between our nations based on the historical connection between U.S. Christians, whose roots are from the ancient land of Israel, and U.S. Jews whose historical roots are also in Israel. (Most Christians in Israel are Arab/Palestinian, but make up only a small part of the overall population.)
But that relationship has been strained by Israeli policies towards its Palestinian population, especially in the occupied West Bank where the Israeli military is the de facto power. Historically, the U.S. has pushed the Israeli government to use restraint in the West Bank and we have attempted to push Israel toward finding a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian issue.
For decades, the U.S. played the role of peace broker. While not always successful, U.S. influence did have something of a moderating affect, especially on Israeli officials who might have otherwise pursued a more aggressive and violent approach.
All of that is now out the window. The U.S. has encouraged the current right-wing Israeli government to pursue an even more aggressive posture in the West Bank, a move that has all but destroyed any hope of a two-state solution. Rather than acting as a peacemaker, the U.S. has emboldened the worst instincts of the Israeli political right which currently holds power.
Our exit as a moderating influence in the region will have serious long-term consequence for the the people of Israel and the West Bank regardless of their religion or politics. The Trump Administration has been reckless with its lack of diplomatic experience in the Middle East in general, and with Israel in particular.
On the surface, one might think the administration has embraced Israel, but in reality, it has only embraced one far-right political party in that country, a party that doesn’t speak for everyone.
Many American Jews recognize this turn of events and are wary of Trump’s Israeli policies. Trump’s calling American Jews “disloyal” only furthers those concerns. While American Christians have generally been supportive of Israel as a state, there is a growing anti-Semantic segment among the far-right evangelicals in America who demonize Jews as a people. They support Israel in theory because it houses the land on which Christianity was founded, but they are suspicious of Jews as a people. It’s a strange dynamic. Regardless of all these contridictions, Americans should be able to debate about Israeli policies without using anti-Semitic tropes.
Tlaib, Omar and Trump have undermined that debate with their ill-founded comments. Tlaib and Omar have the right to question Israeli policies about Palestinians, but they should do that without attacking Jews as a people and without playing on old stereotypes.
Trump has the right to wonder why American Jews largely vote for Democrats, but he should do that without calling those who do so “disloyal.”
Words matter, something all three of those politicians don’t seem to care too much about.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
Buffington: How should we talk about Israel?
