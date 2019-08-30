Thompson: Tired of ‘winning’

The president was right when, as a candidate, he said we would “win” so much under him that we would get tired of “winning.”
I’m here to say that, if this is indeed what “winning” looks like, I’m tired of it and I suspect most of the country is, too.
Even by the off-the-wall standards of President Trump, who marches to the beat of his own drum and frequently speaks off the cuff (especially with a no-longer visible press secretary), there was a roughly 72-hour window of pure buffoonery Aug. 19-21 that will be hard to top throughout the remainder of his time in office.
There was a spat between Trump and the Danish prime minister over Trump’s idea to purchase Greenland, which isn’t for sale, from Denmark, a spat that escalated when Trump abruptly canceled a state visit there because he got his feelings hurt when she called the idea “absurd.”
There was a back and forth between Trump and himself over whether he would consider supporting payroll tax cuts in an effort to curb a potential economic downturn in an election year and as a trade war with China, very much of his making, begins to spiral out of control.
There was a back and forth between Trump and those close to him over whether he would support expanded background checks in an effort to find solutions to the ever-growing gun violence epidemic in this country.
He even joked about (illegally) serving more than two terms in office, adhered to the pro-Kremlin version of history of Russia’s expulsion from the G8 (which subsequently became the G7), said he is considering (illegally) amending the Constitution by executive order and claimed (without evidence) that Google had manipulated more than 16 million votes in 2016.
There was even time for a refrain of some of his favorite lies and false claims, including one that he has repeated more than 85 times — according to The Washington Post’s Daniel Dale, who keeps a running tally — that he signed the VA Choice law (President Obama did).
He remained fixated on the adoration levels of medical staff toward him in hospitals following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton and remained convinced that his unpopularity was due to a media conspiracy against him. And by the weekend, he was unloading on the Federal Reserve chairman that he nominated, “ordering” companies to look for alternatives to China and reportedly moping that the Amazon Rainforest fire — a global climate emergency — was on the G7 agenda.
Perhaps above all the rest of the lunacy, there were his comments about Jewish people, specifically those who are or vote for Democrats.
“I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” he said on Aug. 20.
On Aug. 21, he doubled down and said, “If you vote for a Democrat, you’re very, very disloyal to Israel and to the Jewish people.”
Never mind that this is the tired old, anti-Semitic “dual loyalty” trope that Jewish people are frequently accused of, particularly by right-wingers who also float conspiracies of a secret plot by shadowy Jews to take over the world.
Never mind that a statement like that shows a profound ignorance to the fact that Jewish people are not monolithic in their political or even religious beliefs.
And never mind that the vast majority of Jewish Americans will not vote for him because his anti-immigrant policies, his often-racist rhetoric and tentativeness (being generous) to wholly disavow an empowered white nationalist sentiment in America, and his embrace of autocrats and despots who flatter him run antithetical to their overarching core values.
Regardless of all of that, this is all about him. What he’s really saying is, “Jewish people should be voting for me.” He likes the attention to be on him.
So no wonder he retweeted a right-wing conspiracy theorist’s statement that Trump is a new “King of Israel” or the “Second Coming of God.”
No wonder that, when talking about the trade war, he looked to the sky and proclaimed himself “the Chosen One.”
The “Chosen One” remark was likely, as he says, a joke. But the overall pattern of behavior like we saw last week is more evidence of a man who is delusional, not well and certainly not fit to be president.
Adjectives like “crazy” and “insane” and terms like “nut job” shouldn’t be tossed around lightly, but we all need to have a serious conversation about whether we can continue to go on like this.
There’s an ever-increasing mania and paranoia in what he says. His statements often either contradict one he just made or are just flat-out incoherent. Everyone, even those who support him, should ask if it’s normal to hear a president talk and then wonder what in the world he just said. His Republican opponents for the party’s nomination and his handful of critics in the GOP are speaking with conviction on this, but there are still way too many people who are uncomfortable with him but cower away from even slightly criticizing him.
Trump, ever the reality star, likes to flood the market with himself. He sucks all of the oxygen out of the room. He is suffocating. That has given much of the country Trump fatigue. Will that be his ultimate downfall as enough people (with enough electoral votes), regardless of political affiliation, say the alternative is better and vote accordingly? Or will it be his salvation as people become more disillusioned with current events and stay at home while his eager base lifts him to re-election?
I believe Trump is banking on the latter, and for all of his negatives, he has terrific political instincts and knows how to exploit fatigue and weakness in people.
And for that reason, there’s an element of irresponsibility in those who look away now.
While I’ve decided I am indeed tired of “winning,” I won’t grow tired of speaking out.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
