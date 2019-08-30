Terrell: The liberal media playing cutthroat

The evidence continues to build; the liberal media is a wing on the forefront of the radical left.
It’s not just a voice but a platform, and its intentions appear to gravitate toward destroying this country and conservative causes.
The march against conservatism continued last week.
It began with The New York Times announcement of “The 1619 Project,” which is an attempt to completely rewrite American history from its very earliest days.
CBS This Morning jumped right onto the bandwagon with its support.
It will be an interesting read. It isn’t the history that we have learned over the past 200 years. Taking the time to read the biographies and written thoughts and concerns of our country’s early founders is a must in order to counter the misconceptions promoted in “The 1619 Project.”
In another development, CNN announced that it has signed Andrew McCabe as a news contributor.
I’m sure most readers are familiar with McCabe, who served as a deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
He is a former participant in the famed FBI Russian collusion investigation that focused on the 2016 presidential election.
If you recall, McCabe was fired for lying multiple times under oath. The Department of Justice’s Inspector General has referred McCabe for prosecution under federal law.
That’s all we need, another news commentator with a slanted viewpoint!
Many Americans don’t realize that CNN is the only American worldwide news service. While traveling internationally, one can find CNN broadcasts in just about any country. Most foreigners who view newscasts only see and hear CNN news about America, especially in second- and third-world countries. Whatever CNN says is taken at face value.
CBS wasn’t very honest in its reporting last week on illegal immigration and the Trump administration’s announcement that it was working on a rule change that would end the Flores Settlement Agreement (FSA).
The focal point of the present FSA rule limits the amount of time that the federal government can detain minors who cross the border illegally.
The current Flores ruling and agreement requires catch and release for illegal aliens who arrived with children. Congress has failed to act and put the burden on the president, hoping it would create additional immigration issues for the Republicans.
The feds say the ruling simply encourages more families to cross the border illegally.
False headlines and interpretations were rampart on news channels last week. Few accurately reported the true direction the Trump administration was taking with illegals.
The new rule will terminate the Flores Settlement Agreement and will allow the feds to keep children with their parents until an immigration judge makes a determination on their case. Since Flores came out of a settlement with the Federal District Court of Central California, that court will have to approve the changes.
Interestingly, the Flores rule has been around since 2001. Neither President George W. Bush nor Barack Obama took any action to change the procedure.
Once again, CBS in announcing the plan, failed to explain to viewers who the plan affects. They simply reported the Trump administration was changing the rules for illegal immigrants, indicating it had a negative effect on illegal immigrants and children.
The New York Times, a primary nemesis of the current president, was at it again this past week.
The executive editor for the NYT reportedly told his staff in a meeting last week (that was secretly recorded) that the newspaper’s position is to create a “narrative” targeting President Trump. Since the Russian collusion effort failed, it apparently is up to the Times to find another angle on which to attack Trump.
Could it be that the Times needs more advertising dollars or that current advertisers are unhappy with the newspaper as a result of the failed Mueller investigation? The financial incentives for staying on the attack are certainly on the table.
After all, what is most important for a newspaper; identifying the facts and then reporting them in a logical manner or collecting the advertising dollar?
Holman J. Jenkins, writing for Business World, says that “The loss of advertising dollars is why a newspaper spends its credibility sucking up to readers.” That’s not the world we knew 20 and 30 years ago but it’s certainly the environment we find ourselves in today.
Bottom line: what’s more important, the truth or the money?
Now we have another character assassination attempt by CNN and MSNBC.
President Trump has recently nominated highly-regarded appellate attorney Steven Menashi to fill a position on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.
The progressives, including Rachel Maddow, have taken their first shots in a smear campaign. Maddow has suggested that Menashi is a white nationalist because he wrote an article in 2010 defending Israel as a liberal democracy and Jewish state.
CNN went back to 2001 with an article the jurist wrote while serving as the student editor of the Dartmouth Review and followed that with a comment on Menashi when he spoke in support of free speech while at Dartmouth.
The progressive media and Democrats appear to be willing to stop at nothing, including the destruction of our Constitution and inalienable rights, to take control of Congress and this country. The national media is playing cutthroat with our freedom.
Rephrasing Patrick Henry, “It’s time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their country.”
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
