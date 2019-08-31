Jacks: Simple and easy-to-cook Mexican dishes

Statham has a new restaurant that opened this past week. Business seems to be booming.
Edee’s Bar-B-Que Shack is serving some of the best barbeque I’ve eaten.
Prices are reasonable. The biggest problem is they are located across the street from another great restaurant, Blazers, and parking is shared and very limited in the area. Statham has a good selection of restaurants to choose from now.
There is also Savvy Cakes that has one of the best Reuben sandwiches around, plus many others along with homemade dessert bars.
Fajita Mex Grill is a really good Mexican restaurant. Statham also has a Chinese restaurant and they have Waffle House.
They all need local support to stay in business.
I like simple and easy things to cook. This week I received several Mexican recipes that were just that. I cooked this Taco Pie for friends recently and they loved it.
Easy Corn Bread
Crusted Taco Pie
Ingredients
2 Tbsps. salted butter
1 (7.5-ounce) package yellow corn muffin mix, plus milk to prepare
1 small onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef (can use chicken or turkey also)
Salt and black pepper to taste
1 (10-ounce) can Rotel chili fixings
3 Tbsps. taco seasoning
1 tsp. ground cumin
1/4 tsp. lemon pepper
4 ounces onion and chive cream cheese, softened
2 cups shredded Colby Jack cheese, divided
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet on the stovetop. Melt the butter in the pan and swirl to coat the sides.
Meanwhile, mix corn muffin mix with the amount of milk called for in the package. Mix until fully moistened then pour into the hot skillet.
Place into the oven and bake for 8 minutes. While cornbread bakes, cook the onion in a couple of drizzles of olive oil in a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat. Cook for 2-3 minutes until beginning to soften then add the garlic.
Cook for 1 minute longer. Add ground beef to the pan.
Cook until no pink remains. Season with salt and pepper to your taste. (The amounts may vary depending on the sodium content of the Taco seasoning used). Drain any excess fat from the skillet.
Add Rotel tomatoes, taco seasoning, cumin and lemon pepper. Simmer over medium-high heat until well blended. Add the softened cream cheese to the filling, stir until melted through. Remove the cornbread from the oven and sprinkle with 1 cup cheese. Spread the taco meat over the cornbread and top with remaining cheese. Place back into oven and bake for an additional 8-10 minutes, just until filling is heated through and cheeses has melted.
Serve with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, jalapeño pepper slices, guacamole and sour cream.
This next recipe is a simple version of a more complicated recipe with all the flavors without all the fuss.
With busy schedules during school nights, this would be a great meal to prepare.
Chicken Piccata
Pasta Toss
Ingredients
12 ounce penne pasta, cooked according to package instructions
1 1/4 pound boneless chicken breast, cut into 1 inch pieces
2 Tbsps. olive oil, divided
2 Tbsps. butter, divided
2 shallots, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsps. flour
1/2 cup white cooking wine
1 cup chicken stock
Juice of one lemon
2 Tbsps. capers
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper
Directions
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sauté until no longer pink. Remove from skillet and set aside.
Add remaining Tbsp. of olive oil and 1 Tbsp. butter to skillet. Stir in shallots and sauté for about 3 minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant.
Sprinkle flour over shallot mixture and allow to cook for a minute.
Whisk in wine, then chicken stock and lemon juice. Stir in capers and parsley.
Stir final Tbsp. of butter in and season to taste with salt and pepper. Return chicken to skillet and stir cooked pasta into mixture. Serve immediately.
I found a new twist to chili in the crock pot as it starts to get cooler. Adding a 15-bean mixture with salsa gives chili some extra flavor.
Crock Pot 15 Bean
Salsa Chili
Ingredients
1 (1 pound, 4 ounce bag) 15-bean soup mix, plus seasoning packet
1 pound 85/15 ground beef, browned and drained
1 small onion, diced
6 cups beef broth
2 tsps. chili powder
2 cups chunky salsa, room temperature
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (4.5-ounce) can green chilies
Grated Monterey Jack cheese, optional
Cilantro, optional
Directions
Rinse beans and remove any debris; add to the slow cooker. Brown the ground beef and the onion, drain and add to the slow cooker.
Pour in 6 cups of beef broth and stir. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or until beans are tender.
If you find that you need to cook more than 4 hours you may need to add additional broth or water.
When beans are tender, stir in the seasoning packet, chili powder, salsa (room temperature), tomato sauce and green chilies.
Cover and cook for an additional 30 minutes. Serve warm; garnish with Monterey Jack cheese and cilantro.
Another twist to chili is adding some taco flavors to the mixture with the beans.
Taco Chili
Ingredients
1 package 15-bean soup
10 cups water
1 pound ground beef
2 packets taco seasoning
14-ounce can diced tomatoes
10-ounce can enchilada sauce
4-ounce can diced green chilies
1 sweet onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. salt
Directions
Rinse and sort through the dried beans, removing the debris.
Add beans to a large stock pot over high heat and pour in the water. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cover the pot.
Let cook for 1 hour and 30 minutes, stirring every 30 minutes.
When beans are tender, brown the beef until cooked through and drain the fat.
Add one packet of taco seasoning to the meat and stir to coat. Add the meat to the pot of beans, along with the second packet of taco seasoning, diced tomatoes, enchilada sauce, green chilies, onion, garlic and salt. Add the packet of flavoring from the bag of beans to the pot.
Stir well.
Cover and continue cooking on low for 45 minutes.
Serve with your favorite taco toppings such as grated cheddar, avocado, sour cream and tortilla chips.
Another good recipe for the crock pot Which is a little spicy but just enough to make it good. This is great on a cool evening of football.
Slow Cooker 15 Bean Buffalo Chicken Soup
Ingredients
20 ounce package 15-bean soup (don’t use seasoning package included)
2 pounds boneless chicken thighs or breast
1 yellow onion, diced
3 celery stalks, sliced
3 carrots, sliced
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. oregano
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 cup buffalo wing sauce (I use Frank’s Red Hot original)
9 cups chicken broth
1 bay leaf
2 Tbsps. finely minced cilantro
Tortilla chips or tortilla strips for serving
Directions
Rinse and sort beans, discarding debris. We won’t be using the ham flavor packet for this recipe, you can save it for another recipe if you desire.
Add the rinsed and sorted beans to the slow cooker. Add the chicken, onion, celery, carrots, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, pepper, buffalo sauce and chicken broth to the slow cooker, stir.
Add the bay leaf on top.
Cover and cook on high for 7 hours without opening lid during the cooking time.
When the cooking time is up, remove the bay leaf.
Remove the chicken to a plate and shred them with two forks. Add the shredded chicken to the slow cooker.
Add the minced cilantro and stir.
Serve with tortilla chips or homemade tortilla strips.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
