Bennett: Making biscuits with Mama Nay

One of my most favorite memories from childhood is standing on a stool next to my grandmother’s kitchen table, nestled against her soft body, “helping” her make biscuits. (Disclaimer: I never made biscuits with Mama Nay. She just let me think I was making biscuits.)
Over the weekend, I saw a video on Facebook that demonstrated a lady making biscuits, and it took me right back to Mama Nay’s kitchen. My brother and I stayed with her after school and during the summer, and most weekends, too. That was the advantage of living next door! There was a path between our homes, and we kept it well worn down to dirt. Her door was always open, and often we’d just pop in for a bite to eat from her pie safe or to announce that we were sleeping over.
I was especially prone to sleep over on stormy nights because I was terrified of storms, and she would sleep with me. I always felt so safe tucked in beside her. She probably didn’t sleep a wink, but she never complained, and we knew that her home was our home.
But back to the biscuits. Watching the video reminded me so much of my grandma’s beautiful hands at work. She would bring out the big wooden bread bowl from her pantry. The flour would already be in the bowl. She’d scoop it up and run it through her magic sifter and create a perfect little mountain in the wooden bowl. Then she’d take the knuckles of her hands and make a little volcano-like opening. After that, she’d scoop up a fistful of lard in her right hand. She’d place her hand inside the hole and, with her left hand, she’d pour buttermilk over the top of the lard.
I was always amazed because the buttermilk never soaked into the flour… it would just sit there. She’d slowly move her fingers in and out, mixing the milk and the lard. Then, ever so slightly, she’d push the mixture up against the wall of flour, and just like magic, it would “grab” some of the flour!
That fascinated me, and I loved to watch the mixture get thicker and thicker until she could pick it up and roll it around some more to gather a bit more flour. I remember the gurgling sounds that the lard and milk would make, and I remember the smell of the dough. Every now and then, she would pinch me off a little bit of dough so that I could play with it. And, if I didn’t drop it on the floor, or otherwise destroy it, she’d let me put in in the pan to bake along with her beautiful biscuits.
Up until she was elderly and unable to do so, she made biscuits every day of her life, I do believe, sometimes twice. She always made extra, and after the meal, she’d put the plate of leftovers in a pie safe with a cloth on top, and anyone passing through could grab one on the run. Sometimes we’d smother some peanut butter or jelly, or sometimes we’d just eat them plain.
She had a special treat for her grandkids, too. She would make us “baby biscuits.” Little tiny biscuits about the size of a quarter. We loved those so much!
When my cousins were down, she’d whip up an entire batch for us, and we thought we were in heaven! One time she made a batch, and we loaded up my brother’s red wagon with our baby biscuits and grape Kool-Aid and set off for the woods to build a fort. We had all sorts of junk with which to build it, but something went wrong, and we started quarreling and came home. We were probably fighting over someone hogging the biscuits.
Sometimes you see something that evokes a memory so vivid, it’s almost like you were there. I closed my eyes and could imagine myself standing beside her, with my face practically in the bowl, watching, listening and smelling the experience.
There were only three ingredients in her biscuits (well, maybe some salt? I don’t remember.)… but there was an added ingredient that you couldn’t see, taste, or smell.
But you sure could feel it. Love. Love was the magic that made her biscuits the best you’d ever put in your mouth. And you could feel it with every bite.
I miss my Mama Nay so much. And I miss her biscuits.
Sure wish I had one about right now.
