The season opener is at hand for the Apalachee High School football team.
Coach Tony Lotti’s Wildcats will make the short trek to Monroe Area High School on Friday, Aug. 23, to face a program that has enjoyed a high level of success the past two seasons. The Purple Hurricanes finished 12-1 in 2018 and advanced to the Class AAA quarterfinals under coach Kevin Reach.
AHS is coming off a strong performance in its preseason scrimmage, in which it took a 38-7 win at North Springs. The Wildcats were initially set to host a scrimmage against Dunwoody but the opponent decided not to make the trip, which left AHS coaches scrambling to find a different opponent.
Going into this week, Lotti expressed concern that as the regular season opener looms his team has not been able to practice kickoffs and kickoff coverages. The new playing field at R. Harold Harrison Stadium was still not finished earlier this week.
“We have two 50-yard practice fields but have not been able to practice kickoffs because those require at least 65 yards,” Lotti said.
The Wildcats practice special teams on their game field but have not been able to as of now.
The AHS coach met late Sunday afternoon with the construction crew working on the field and said there is hope it could be finished this week. At the very least, plans are to play the home opener against North Oconee on Aug. 30.
“We are excited about our new field and look forward to playing and practicing on it,” Lotti said.
The Wildcats are playing a GHSA Class AAA opponent this Friday, but Monroe Area is coming off a strong two-year run under Reach.
“Monroe is a really good team,” Lotti said. “Coach Reach and his staff do a great job. They are not just good, but very good.”
See more in the Aug. 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Wildcats open season on road against tough Monroe Area program
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry