Softball: Freshman Reynolds’ two homers propel AHS past WBHS

First-year Apalachee softball head coach Allan Bailey knew coming into this season that along with several returning players from last year’s region championship team, he had a few new faces that would make an impact.
Freshman Morgan Reynolds did that Tuesday, Aug. 20, against Winder-Barrow.
The center fielder hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in the top of the first and then added a solo shot over the left-field fence in the fifth as the Wildcats routed the crosstown rivals 9-1 in five innings.
Apalachee (5-2-1, 3-0 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) pounded out 10 hits and rode a strong pitching performance from junior Emily Hodnett to win the first of three meetings scheduled for this season between the two teams.
“A game like this needs no pre-game speech, no type of hype,” Bailey said. “This is a game that the girls look forward to, and they want to play their best and showcase what they can do.”
The Wildcats put two runners on with two outs in the top of the first, and Reynolds lofted one to right field that got past a diving Kendal Miller and rolled to the fence, allowing Reynolds to come all the way around to score and give Apalachee a 3-0 lead.
The Wildcats did more two-out damage in the second when ninth-place hitter Tiara Wingfield coaxed a two-out walk, stole second and scored on catcher Madyson Coe’s RBI single to make it 4-1. Apalachee put up two more in the third on RBI groundouts by Kensley Kraus and Wingfield and then struck for three two-out runs in the fifth, a rally that started with Reynolds’ long blast.
“She’s fantastic,” Bailey said of Reynolds. “She anchors the middle of our lineup and she can play anywhere in the field. She’s solidified her spot in the outfield, she can play middle infield, and she can strap on the gear behind the plate and play catcher. She hits the ball so hard, and that’s the biggest thing. She’s a fun kid and has a good personality.”
