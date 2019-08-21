Football: Winder-Barrow looking for ‘redemption’ in 2019

Winder-Barrow head coach Ed Dudley won’t sugarcoat it: the Bulldoggs did not play up to expectations in 2018.
In Dudley’s first season at the helm, the Bulldoggs stumbled down the stretch to a 2-8 finish, went winless in region play and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013, prior to former head coach Heath Webb’s arrival.
When asked what he was looking for out of his team this fall, Dudley, the veteran with 195 wins in 25 years as a head coach under his belt, said “redemption.”
“We definitely did not perform like we wanted to or how our fans wanted us to, and so we need a bounce-back year,” Dudley said. “We’ve had a great offseason, lots of participation. The numbers are good. But it’s time to put some wins together. We play the same tough schedule, against some of the top teams in the state, so we’re going to have to play well to get through it.”
To get back to where they were as a perennial playoff contender, the Bulldoggs will try to establish more consistency and production on offense. They averaged just 15.6 points a game last fall and went over the 21-point mark just once, when they defeated Loganville 45-21.
Aiding in that effort will be senior quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan, a second-year starter who Dudley saw make encouraging progress over the course of last season. Sullivan took the reins following the graduation of three-year starter Brock Landis and finished the season with 1,228 yards passing and 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
“Jhaydon’s done a fantastic job during the offseason and into the summer and fall practice,” Dudley said. “His work ethic is second to none, and he’s throwing the ball extremely well. We’ve got to do a great job on the receiving end of things. It’s going to be very important for those guys to turn up their game.”
Dudley expressed confidence in the receiving corps, which is led by senior Brett Landis, who caught a team-leading five of Sullivan’s touchdown passes last season and hauled in a pair of long ones in the team’s spring scrimmage against Jackson County. Junior Brent Walker, a transfer from Lakeview Academy, has also nudged his way toward the top of the pecking order while senior Carson Jackson has been taking the first-team reps in the slot. Seniors Jett Clack and Gunnar Morgan are also vying for time at receiver, while Dudley said sophomore Stewart Allen has made a strong impression.
In addition to his passing ability and a handful of targets to get it to, Sullivan presents a dual threat with his legs and Dudley plans to utilize him more running the ball after he finished with 272 yards and one rushing touchdown a year ago. That could help ease the loss from the graduation of Jamar Mack and Aaron Bagley, who combined for 877 yards and eight touchdowns. But Dudley also expects that junior J.C. Green will help fill that void, while junior Chandler Maxwell (a Bethlehem Christian Academy transfer) and freshman Aiden Thompson also figure to log plenty of carries.
Maxwell, who is also in line to start at one of the linebacker spots has proven to be a strong pickup for the Bulldoggs thus far, Dudley said.
Maxwell was standout on defense for the Knights with 121 tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles, but he also contributed to BCA’s offense, both running and catching the ball.
He also pulled in a touchdown reception in the spring scrimmage for the Bulldoggs.
