Qualifying for the November municipal elections in Barrow County runs through Friday in Winder, Auburn and Bethlehem and Thursday in Statham and Carl, and contested races have already formed in Winder and Statham as of Wednesday afternoon.
In Winder, Holt Persinger qualified Wednesday and will challenge city councilman Travis Singley in Ward 4. Singley, first elected in 2011, will seek a third term and qualified Monday. Incumbent Mayor David Maynard and incumbent councilman Al Brown (Ward 2) also qualified Monday. Kobi Kilgore earlier this month announced plans to challenge Brown but had not qualified as of Wednesday afternoon.
Holly Sheats qualified for the at-large council seat currently held by councilman Michael Healan, who won't seek a second term.
In Statham, two people had qualified by the end of the day Tuesday to run for mayor. City councilman Eddie Jackson and Joe Piper will be seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Robert Bridges, who is retiring. Because he is running for mayor, Jackson has to resign his council seat. A separate special election will be held the same day as the regular election, Nov. 5, to fill that unexpired term.
Incumbent councilwoman Hattie Thrasher and Gary Venable have qualified to run for the two open council seats. Councilman Perry Barton is not seeking re-election.
Candidates may not run in both council elections.
In Auburn, incumbent Mayor Linda Blechinger and incumbent council members Peggy Langley and Jay Riemenschneider have all qualified, though they were facing no opposition as of Tuesday afternoon.
In Bethlehem, no one had qualified as of Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Sandy McNab and councilmen Scott Morgan and Wayne Ridgeway are up for re-election.
Check back for updates
