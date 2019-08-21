Statham budget approved six weeks into fiscal year

The Statham City Council adopted its Fiscal Year 2020 budget — which started July 1 — Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The budget went through several iterations as council member Dwight McCormic repeatedly asked for more specific numbers, including the “actual” numbers for 2019 revenue and spending.
The budget was approved unanimously with no discussion. McCormic noted at the work session Thursday, Aug. 15, that the latest version “is the data that I was requesting back in June.”
He said he still had “some questions” but they could be dealt with during the year.
“I don’t want to pick it apart anymore,” he said.
The general fund budget is $1.559 million, about $177,000 more than was budgeted last year. The city’s revenue for FY2019 was $1.57 million.
The city’s utility budget, which is water and sewer, changed the most. The council added slightly more than $100,000 in revenue and expenses. The water and sewer budget is $1.665 million.
During its meeting Tuesday, the council approved the mayor, city administrator and city clerk to negotiate with the City of Winder for the sale of wholesale water. Statham has agreed to pay $5.05 per 1,000 gallons to Barrow County for water. That is an increase over what it has paid.
The county spent $230,000 on buying water during the 2019 year. It has budgeted $70,000 for that during 2020.
Mai Chang, city administrator, told the council Winder officials have said they would offer a better rate than Barrow County’s $5.05 per 1,000.
