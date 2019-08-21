Chamber plans another Barrow County Summit

Fifteen years ago, the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce hosted “The Summit,” a two-day gathering of more than 100 government, business, educational, nonprofit and religious leaders who met to plan for the county’s future and how to deal with the growth that was coming from Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta.
Now the chamber plans to host a similar gathering next month.
“The Summit II” will be held Sept. 24-25 at the Georgia Club in Statham, chamber president Tommy Jennings announced this week.
Leaders will hear from guest speakers and then hold break-out sessions to draft a plan for the future — 2030 and beyond, Jennings said.
“Fifteen years later, we believe it is time once again to return, to reconvene, to renew the leadership of Barrow County, to look toward the future,” Jennings said.
The original summit was held in August 2004 at Chateau Elan, and participants broke out future goals into the categories of community development, economic development and workforce development.
Ahead of the new summit, the chamber has prepared a 23-question online survey for county residents to participate in, give thoughts on where Barrow County “stands today” and what they would like to see in the future.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCReview2.
See more in the Aug. 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
