Terrell: ‘Red flag’ laws are not the answer

There is a growing call for “red flag” laws in the United States.
Before any decisions are made, yea or nay, we need to have discussion and we need to ask ourselves several questions regarding such laws.
First and foremost, “Do we really need them and will they violate the Second Amendment?”
And, will such laws stop mass shootings?
The recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio have moved the so-called “red flag” laws to the front of the stage on Second Amendment rights and stirred nothing less than heated emotions.
Red flag laws, in general terms, allow law enforcement personnel to go to someone’s home or business and seize an individual’s firearms if they are considered to be a threat to themselves or others.
Due process for those whose firearms are seized is set aside and that illuminates one of the first problems to overcome. Not only can the owner of the firearms be required to surrender his or her weapons, they may even be denied an initial hearing.
The decision to seize a person’s firearms is made by a specific judge or court and therein lies much of the anti red flag concern.
There is a fear that there will be little consistency between the judges and courts. One must wonder if a judge who is already pro gun control can or will be willing to make an honest ruling. The same case can be made for the pro firearm advocate.
Currently, 17 states have established red flag laws. In most cases, a family member, a roommate, other acquaintances or friends can file a complaint to have a person’s firearms seized and taken away.
A recent story by Jose Niño, identified as a Firearms Policy Expert, pointed out, “The catch is that there is no hearing and a judge is relying on a flimsy statement of concern.”
Such a process gives law enforcement a dangerous tool and leaves the decision in the hands of a judge or appointed court. If either lacks integrity, our constitutional rights are in serious trouble. An anti-firearms judge will have unlimited opportunities to deny a person his or her constitutional right.
“Furthermore,” Niño says, “These kinds of laws put public security in jeopardy. Just think about it, law enforcement is compelled to serve these orders on suspecting gun owners who have no idea of what kind of situation they will find themselves in once the police come knocking at the door.”
Consider the fact that a complainant could go before the judge for any number of reasons; revenge, a response to an argument, a victim of abuse, or a relative or friend wanting to get even with someone for any number of reasons.
Upon hearing the complaint, the judge issues an order that compels a local law enforcement agency to take action.
The possibility of the assigned agency using a SWAT Team is very real and so is the response of an unsuspecting person sitting at home hearing his door being crashed into pieces. Someone is going to get killed.
It happened to Gary Willis, age 61, in Maryland. It was not SWAT action but a simple knock on the door and subsequent conversation that led to Willis’ death.
In November 2018, Willis was shot and killed by local police who went to his house around 5 a.m. after a relative had asked a court to take his firearms. There had been a verbal altercation during a family gathering the night before. Afterwards a family member went before a judge and stated she was afraid someone might get hurt and Willis possessed a firearm.
Willis had his gun in his hands when he opened the door but sat it down. When the officers told him why they were there he retrieved the pistol and during a scuffle, an officer shot and killed Willis.
Niño said that the “…media hysteria following mass shootings often clouds our better judgment. Likewise, it also gives us amnesia about past policies that have been ineffective in stopping shootings.” He pointed out that Connecticut passed a red flag law in 1999 after a shooting took place at a state lottery facility.
Unfortunately, it did not deter the senseless killings at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.
There isn’t any doubt that we have a crisis with mass shootings in America. And, there can be little doubt as to how divided the two sides are.
We, as a nation, must find a solution to the crisis.
We need to look at our mental health responses; we need to help the parent who suspects their child is in a dark world; we need to find a way to identify the want-to-be shooter; we need to find responsible people willing to do the right thing.
Background checks help but aren’t the answer; neither is banning semi-automatic rifles. A person with a sawed off shotgun can be extremely deadly. Removing firearms from the public will only lead to the choice of another weapon. Waiting periods simply delay the attack.
Red flag laws have been around for a while but statistics don’t show them as a truly viable option. Neither is voiding a constitutional amendment.
It is, however, time for everyone to come together to develop a solution and bring this crisis to an end.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
